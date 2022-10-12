Technology News
loading

Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days Sale: Best Offers on Large Appliances

Products from brands like LG, Samsung, Bajaj, and more have gone on sale.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 12 October 2022 15:52 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days Sale: Best Offers on Large Appliances

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon is offering several bank offers, No-Cost EMI offers, and exchange discounts

Highlights
  • Bajaj New Shakti Neo water heater received a 57 percent discount
  • ICICI Bank, Citi Bank, Axis Bank customers get an instant discount
  • Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Mop 2 Pro can be purchased for Rs. 28,990

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 has entered its 'Extra Happiness Days Sale' phase. This period brings ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Citi Bank customers an instant discount of up to 10 percent on their purchases. There are additional exchange offers and No-Cost EMI offers available to further sweeten the deal. Here we have picked out some of the best deals available on large home appliances. There is a wide range of products from brands like Samsung, LG, Bajaj, and more.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days Sale: Best offers on large appliances

LG 190L Single Door Refrigerator (Rs. 15,990)

This single-door refrigerator from LG comes with a storage capacity of 190 litres. It has a 4-star energy efficiency rating and can function without a stabiliser. The refrigerator is fitted with two toughened glass shelves. It also features a freezer with a capacity of 22.5 litres. You can currently get your hands on this LG refrigerator with a 33 percent discount. Swapping an older refrigerator can also get you an up to Rs. 12,000 discount.

Buy now at: Rs. 15,990 (MRP Rs. 23,899)

LG FHM1207SDL Front Load Washing Machine (Rs. 28,990)

The LG FHM1207SDL is a fully-automatic front-loading washing machine that has received a 38 percent discount during this festive season sale. The available exchange offer can further bring its price down by up to Rs. 6,510. This washing machine has a capacity of 7kg and a 5-star energy efficiency rating. There are also 10 wash programmes to take care of your different washing needs.

Buy now at: Rs. 28,990) (MRP Rs. 46,990)

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Mop 2 Pro (Rs. 25,999)

Amazon is currently selling the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Mop 2 Pro with a 35 percent discount. This robot vacuum cleaner is designed to offer both sweeping and mopping functionalities. The featured LDS laser navigation system can accurately scan up to 10 metres to create reliable cleaning routes. It packs a 5,200mAh battery that is claimed to last for up to 185 square metres before needing a charge.

Buy now at: Rs. 25,999 (MRP Rs. 39,999)

Samsung 28L SlimFry Convection Microwave Oven (Rs. 11,590)

You can get your hands on the Samsung 28L SlimFry convection microwave oven for a discounted price of Rs. 11,590 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale. The SlimFry technology allows you to fry your food with only a touch of oil. Furthermore, its Tandoor technology can simulate the conditions of a tandoor and enables it to heat up to 200 degrees Celsius. It is also programmed with an Auto Cook menu with presets for several Indian recipes.

Buy now at: Rs. 11,590 (MRP Rs. 16,990)

Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Water Heater (Rs. 5,599)

The Bajaj New Shakti Neo water heater with a 15-litre capacity has received a massive 57 percent price cut during the Amazon sale. It has a BEE energy efficiency rating of 4 stars. This water heater is equipped with copper bars for efficient and long-lasting performance. Furthermore, it features a special inner tank coating to prevent corrosion and rusting. This water heater from Bajaj is said to be capable of withstanding pressure up to 8 bar and makes it ideal for installation in high-rise buildings.

Buy now at: Rs. 5,599 (MRP Rs. 13,150)

V-Guard Zenora RO+UF+MB Water Purifier (Rs. 7,999)

This model of V-Guard Zenora water purifier has a capacity of 7 litres. It features a 7-stage purification system that includes long-lasting filters with an RO membrane and an ultra-fine UF Membrane. There is also a mineral balancer that keeps the pH levels of the water in check. This water purifier has received a 39 percent discount during the ongoing Amazon festive season sale.

Buy now at: Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 13,049)

5G is here. Should you buy a 4G phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days Sale, Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days Sale, Amazon Sale, Amazon, Sale Offers, Diwali Sale
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
BAYC Creator Yuga Labs Faces SEC Probe Over Alleged Securities Violations: Report
Bittrex Fined $29.3 Million by US Treasury Department Over Sanction-Defying Crypto Transactions

Related Stories

Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days Sale: Best Offers on Large Appliances
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  2. OnePlus 11, iQoo 11 Specifications Leaked, 2K Display Tipped
  3. Asus ZenBook 17 Fold OLED (UX9702) First Impressions
  4. OnePlus 10R 5G (150W Endurance Edition) Review: Identity Crisis
#Latest Stories
  1. TRAI' Concerns Over Draft Telecom Bill Provisions Said to Be Duly Addressed
  2. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  3. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  4. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  5. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  6. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  7. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  8. iPad Pro With 16-Inch Display in the Works, May Arrive in Q4 of 2023: Report
  9. Satellite Communications Key to Driving India's Technology Ambitions, Internet Reach, MoS IT Says
  10. TikTok Wins Immunity From Lawsuit Over Death of 10-Year-Old Girl in Deadly 'Blackout Challenge'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.