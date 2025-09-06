Blink Charging, a global company dedicated to electric vehicles (EVs), charging equipment, and services, announces that it will integrate cryptocurrency payment options across Blink Network by the end of 2025. By expanding its payment choices beyond traditional methods, this initiative will allow EV drivers to pay for charging sessions with digital assets via the Blink Charging App. According to the company, rollout reflects the intersection of two fast-growing industries: EV charging infrastructure and cryptocurrency.

Blink Charging Expands Payment Options as EV Market Accelerates

The company announced its decision to accept crypto payments via a press release on Thursday. It has grown into a major player in the EV charging industry over the past 15 years. As of early 2025, Blink had sold, deployed, or contracted more than 93,000 charging stations across 27 countries, supported by strategic partnerships at locations differing from airports and hotels to supermarkets and stadiums.

While product revenues dipped to $8.4 million (roughly Rs. 705 crore) in the first quarter of 2025, Blink reported total revenues of $20.8 million (about Rs. 1,747 crore), with service revenues increasing 29 percent year over year to $10.6 million (around Rs. 891 crore). Due to an annual 46 percent increase in service revenues to $11.8 million (roughly Rs. 991 crore), revenues rebounded to $28.7 million (about Rs. 2,411 crore) in the second quarter.

The company further noted that further details of its cryptocurrency strategy will be revealed later this year. These may include loyalty rewards or other features designed to enhance customer value before a wider launch.

As EV adoption expands globally and digital assets take the forefront in mainstream finance, Blink's announcement has positioned them at the centre of both worlds. If successful, this fusion of EVs and crypto could set a strong precedent for other players in the EV charging industry to explore blockchain–powered services.

“EV drivers propel innovation and embrace the future before it becomes the norm, and we're excited to be able to serve the community with the latest technology in payments. We believe EVs represent a major part of the future of transportation, just as cryptocurrency and digital assets are increasingly shaping the future of finance,” Blink CTO Harmeet Singh, said in a prepared statement.

