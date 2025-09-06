Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and S26 Pro: First Leaked Renders Have Arrived and Here's What You Can Expect

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and S26 Pro: First Leaked Renders Have Arrived and Here's What You Can Expect

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro model will reportedly replace the standard Galaxy S25 model.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 6 September 2025 15:05 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and S26 Pro: First Leaked Renders Have Arrived and Here's What You Can Expect

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra might support faster charging over the Galaxy S25 Ultra (pictured)

Highlights
  • The Galaxy S26 Pro is said to feature a raised camera module
  • The S26 Ultra to reportedly get a raised module for 3 out of 4 cameras
  • Samsung is reportedly making the S26 Ultra’s edges rounder
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S26 series launch is still several months away. However, in the last couple of days, several leaks have revealed important details about the South Korean tech giant's flagship smartphone series' design and physical appearance. On Friday, a tipster leaked the dummy units of the series, hinting at a significant design change. Then, the leaked CAD renders of the Galaxy S26 Edge revealed the large, rectangular camera island. And now, a report has shared the first look at the purported Galaxy S26 Pro and the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Ultra Renders Leaked

Smartprix, in collaboration with tipster Yogesh Brar, shared the first CAD renders of the remaining two models in the rumoured Galaxy S26 series. The Galaxy S26 Edge's renders were revealed on Saturday as well. Based on the leaks, the Edge model appears to have received the biggest redesign, whereas the Pro and Ultra models have only gotten minor changes.

samsung galaxy s26 renders smartprix Samsung Galaxy S26

Samsung Galaxy S26 series render
Photo Credit: Smartprix

 

Coming to the Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro, it reportedly gets a raised camera module, as opposed to the module-less design from the S25 series. Based on the renders, which also corroborate with the leaked dummy units, a vertical pill-shaped camera module houses the rear camera system. The lenses continue to protrude and carry metallic rings, the report added.

This is reportedly the only major design change in the smartphone. The power button and the volume keys are still placed on the right side, and the overall design includes flat frames with rounded edges.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is reportedly getting two design changes. First is the raised camera module. Instead of a large module encompassing all four rear cameras, the renders claim that the South Korean tech giant will opt for a hybrid design where three lenses are raised on the module, while the fourth lens is raised on the back panel. The flash is reportedly also not part of the raised module.

The S26 Ultra reportedly also addresses a major complaint from those who purchased the Galaxy S25 Ultra, its sharp edges. Based on the renders, the Ultra model now carries rounded edges, making it look less angular and more ergonomic.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro Design, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Design, Samsung
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Blink Charging to Support Crypto Payments Across Entire EV Charging Network by 2025-End

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and S26 Pro: First Leaked Renders Have Arrived and Here's What You Can Expect
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S11, Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra Price in India Announced
  2. Apple's iPhone 17 Launch Spoiled by Case Leak: This Is How They Do It
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Deals on Laptops, Tablets Teased
  4. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and Galaxy S26 Pro First Look Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and S26 Pro: First Leaked Renders Have Arrived and Here's What You Can Expect
  2. Blink Charging to Support Crypto Payments Across Entire EV Charging Network by 2025-End
  3. Apple's iPhone 17 Launch Spoiled by Case Leak: We Explain How They Do It
  4. Android Security Alert: Billions of Devices at High Risk, Warns CERT-In; Android 15, 16 Affected
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge CAD Renders Tease iPhone-Like Camera Island, Thinner Body: Report
  6. Who Is Amit Kshatriya: Indian-Origin Appointed as NASA’s Associate Administrator
  7. Astronomers Discover Stellar Graveyard Filled With Black Hole and Neutron Star Collisions
  8. Scientists Visualize New Gold Quantum Needles at Nanoscale
  9. NASA and NOAA Set to Launch Solar Probes for Space Weather Forecasting
  10. Qualcomm Partners BMW to Bring New Automated Driving System to BMW iX3 SUV
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »