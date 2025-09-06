Samsung Galaxy S26 series launch is still several months away. However, in the last couple of days, several leaks have revealed important details about the South Korean tech giant's flagship smartphone series' design and physical appearance. On Friday, a tipster leaked the dummy units of the series, hinting at a significant design change. Then, the leaked CAD renders of the Galaxy S26 Edge revealed the large, rectangular camera island. And now, a report has shared the first look at the purported Galaxy S26 Pro and the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Ultra Renders Leaked

Smartprix, in collaboration with tipster Yogesh Brar, shared the first CAD renders of the remaining two models in the rumoured Galaxy S26 series. The Galaxy S26 Edge's renders were revealed on Saturday as well. Based on the leaks, the Edge model appears to have received the biggest redesign, whereas the Pro and Ultra models have only gotten minor changes.

Samsung Galaxy S26 series render

Photo Credit: Smartprix

Coming to the Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro, it reportedly gets a raised camera module, as opposed to the module-less design from the S25 series. Based on the renders, which also corroborate with the leaked dummy units, a vertical pill-shaped camera module houses the rear camera system. The lenses continue to protrude and carry metallic rings, the report added.

This is reportedly the only major design change in the smartphone. The power button and the volume keys are still placed on the right side, and the overall design includes flat frames with rounded edges.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is reportedly getting two design changes. First is the raised camera module. Instead of a large module encompassing all four rear cameras, the renders claim that the South Korean tech giant will opt for a hybrid design where three lenses are raised on the module, while the fourth lens is raised on the back panel. The flash is reportedly also not part of the raised module.

The S26 Ultra reportedly also addresses a major complaint from those who purchased the Galaxy S25 Ultra, its sharp edges. Based on the renders, the Ultra model now carries rounded edges, making it look less angular and more ergonomic.