Apple's iPhone 17 series is all set to be launched in the company's “Awe Dropping” event on September 9. However, ahead of the event, several smartphone case makers have started listing their cases for the upcoming series. Interestingly, each of the listed cases has near-identical dimensions and cut-outs, which also corroborate the leaked specifications of these devices. One brand was even showcasing the case for the iPhone 17 Air, which is yet to be confirmed by the tech giant. So, how do these brands know what Apple is planning? Let us explain.

How Did Case Makers Learn About iPhone 17 Series Design Before Launch

First spotted by MacRumors, smartphone case brands such as Dbrand, Nudient, and Pitaka have all started listing their iPhone 17 series cases. Pitaka has even started listing iPhone 17 Air cases, with a visor-like camera cutout, and a thin design. All of these cases are currently available for pre-ordering, except Nudient, which has started shipping globally.

Case makers play a role in the iPhone's yearly rumour mills, as they confirm and debunk the leaks. While the case cannot tell you about the features and internal specifications of a smartphone, it can give you a fair idea about the design, dimensions, and camera placements. Interestingly, this year, Apple is rumoured to have changed all of these aspects.

So, the question is, how do the case manufacturers figure out the details about the upcoming iPhone before Apple announces them? According to MacRumors, the information is passed across the supply chain via special intelligence networks. Case makers reportedly receive tips on the specifications from either sources within the factory or from the company's accessory partners. The report notes that case brands never find out about the information from Apple directly.

By receiving this information, case makers are then able to manufacture precise cases for the device and market them ahead of the launch.

What to Expect at Apple's September 9 Event

On Tuesday, September 9, Apple will host its “Awe Dropping” event. Based on reports and leaks, the Cupertino-based tech giant is likely to launch the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Additionally, it is also expected to launch its Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge-rival, the iPhone 17 Air, with a slim form factor. It is said to be replacing the Plus model.

As per reports, Apple might also launch the Apple Watch Series 11 during the event. While it is possible that the company might introduce the Watch Ultra 3, there have not been many rumours about it. Apple could also introduce the much-awaited AirPods Pro 3 at its next launch event.