Technology News
English Edition

Dhoolpet Police Station OTT Release Details: When, Where to Watch Tamil-Language Crime Thriller Online?

Dhoolpet Police Station's plot revolves around a dedicated group of cops in the police station, each carrying a distinct personality.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 December 2025 18:30 IST
Dhoolpet Police Station OTT Release Details: When, Where to Watch Tamil-Language Crime Thriller Online?

Photo Credit: Aha Tamil

Dhoolpet Police Station is now streaming on OTT

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Dhoolpet Police Station is a series based on the local police station
  • It shows how the cops deal with the daily disputes in the area to prevent
  • Packed with humor and suspense, wrapped in 50 episodes
Advertisement

Dhoolpet Police Station is a Tamil-language crime thriller web series which is now streaming on OTT platforms. The series will have up to 50 episodes, while it explores the dynamics of Chennai's police station. The streaming rights are obtained by Aha Tamil and the long-running web series has begun streaming on OTT. The series is set against the vibrant but intense backdrop of Chennai Police Station. Here is everything you need to know about the cast, plot and other details.

When and Where to Watch Dhoolpet Police Station?

Dhoolpet Police Station is now streaming on Aha Tamil. Viewers will require a subscription to the streaming service to watch the web series online.

Official Trailer and Plot

Dhoolpet Police Station is a crime thriller set in the Dhoolpet location of Chennai. It is a volatile and crime-ridden locality. The plot revolves around a dedicated group of cops in the police station, each carrying a distinct personality. They usually tackle the areas' unusual and intense issues. These officers usually deal with bizarre neighbourhood disputes, which often escalate into some unusual events.

At the show's centre is a father-son duo who work together to fight and wrong happenings in the area, it is packed with humor, suspense and political conflicts.

Cast and Crew

Dhoolpet Police Station  directed by Jaswini Jay, and the story and screenplay are penned by Brahma G. Dev. The ensemble cast is led by Ashwin Kumar Lakshmikanthan (as the ACP), and stars Guru Lakshman, Padine Kumar, Preethi Sharma, and Shreethu Krishnan in key roles.

Reception

The new crime thriller Dhoolpet Police Station, based on the intense wrongdoing of the areas, has begun streaming today and thus, does not have an IMDB rating.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Aha Tamil, OTT
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Motorola Smartphones in India Now Support PhonePe's Indus Appstore
Scientists Find Clock on Mars Runs 477 Microseconds Faster Than Earth

Related Stories

Dhoolpet Police Station OTT Release Details: When, Where to Watch Tamil-Language Crime Thriller Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Cloudflare Is Down Again For the Second Time in Weeks: See Affected Sites
  2. ACT Fibernet Launches New Broadband Plans With Free OTT Subscriptions
  3. Motorola Edge 70 Will Launch in India Soon via This E-Commerce Platform
  4. Motorola Edge 70 With Pantone's 2026 Colour, Swarovski Crystals Launched
  5. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Goes on Sale in India at This Price
  6. Best Smartwatches and Fitness Trackers of 2025: Here Are Our Top Picks
  7. OnePlus 15R Surfaces on Benchmarking Site Ahead of India Launch
  8. The Boys Season 5 OTT Release Timeline Teased
  9. Dhoolpet Police Station Arrives on OTT: Everything You Need to Know
  10. Best Smartphones of 2025
#Latest Stories
  1. The Boys Season 5 OTT Release Timeline Teased: Titled 'Scorched Earth', Know When, Where to Watch Online
  2. OpenAI, Jony Ive Lose Appeal on ‘io’ Brand as Court Upholds Decision
  3. Samsung Leads Market, Xiaomi Climbs to Third Position as India Tablet Shipments Decline 19.7 Percent in Q3 2025: IDC
  4. Dhoolpet Police Station OTT Release Details: When, Where to Watch Tamil-Language Crime Thriller Online?
  5. Netflix to Buy Warner Bros. in $72 Billion Cash, Stock Deal
  6. George Clooney-Starrer Jay Kelly Now Streaming on Netflix: All You Need to Know
  7. Google's Year in Search 2025 Reveals Gemini 3, Nano Banana Pro and Other AI Search Features Launched in India 2025
  8. Poco C85 5G Display Specifications Confirmed Days Ahead of Launch in India: See Expected Specifications
  9. Polar Loop Screen-Free Fitness Tracker Launched in India With Up to Eight Days of Battery Life: Price, Specifications
  10. Xiaomi 17S Pro Said to Be in Development, Could Launch After Xiaomi 17 Ultra Debuts
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »