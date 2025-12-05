Dhoolpet Police Station is a Tamil-language crime thriller web series which is now streaming on OTT platforms. The series will have up to 50 episodes, while it explores the dynamics of Chennai's police station. The streaming rights are obtained by Aha Tamil and the long-running web series has begun streaming on OTT. The series is set against the vibrant but intense backdrop of Chennai Police Station. Here is everything you need to know about the cast, plot and other details.

When and Where to Watch Dhoolpet Police Station?

Dhoolpet Police Station is now streaming on Aha Tamil. Viewers will require a subscription to the streaming service to watch the web series online.

Official Trailer and Plot

Dhoolpet Police Station is a crime thriller set in the Dhoolpet location of Chennai. It is a volatile and crime-ridden locality. The plot revolves around a dedicated group of cops in the police station, each carrying a distinct personality. They usually tackle the areas' unusual and intense issues. These officers usually deal with bizarre neighbourhood disputes, which often escalate into some unusual events.

At the show's centre is a father-son duo who work together to fight and wrong happenings in the area, it is packed with humor, suspense and political conflicts.

Cast and Crew

Dhoolpet Police Station directed by Jaswini Jay, and the story and screenplay are penned by Brahma G. Dev. The ensemble cast is led by Ashwin Kumar Lakshmikanthan (as the ACP), and stars Guru Lakshman, Padine Kumar, Preethi Sharma, and Shreethu Krishnan in key roles.

Reception

The new crime thriller Dhoolpet Police Station, based on the intense wrongdoing of the areas, has begun streaming today and thus, does not have an IMDB rating.