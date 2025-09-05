Technology News
Bitcoin Holds Steady As Ethereum Gains From Strong ETF Demand

Crypto investors remain wary as Ethereum gains ETF support and Bitcoin steadies near $111,500.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 September 2025 13:22 IST
Bitcoin Holds Steady As Ethereum Gains From Strong ETF Demand

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Art Rachen

Traders monitor Bitcoin and Ethereum as Fed policy expectations shape crypto market sentiment.

Highlights
  • Bitcoin has consolidated near the $111,500 mark
  • Ethereum continues to rise, thanks to strong ETF inflows
  • Altcoins witness selective trading amid cautious sentiment
The crypto market enters Friday with a cautious yet steady note, with traders balancing expectations of Federal Reserve Policy decisions against the ongoing ETF demand. At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $111,500 (roughly Rs. 98.4 lakh), while Ethereum stands at $4,300 (roughly Rs. 3.8 lakh), as per the data provided by CoinMarketCap. Analysts say a fall in reserves and supply limitations are going to act as a ladder to climb to $5,000 (roughly Rs. 4.4 lakh) mark for Ethereum. On Indian exchanges, Bitcoin is priced at Rs. 98.4 lakh, and Ethereum is priced at Rs. 3.8 lakh. 


Altcoins Show Mixed Trends as Traders Wait for US Fed Clarity


Among major altcoins, Solana (SOL) traded around $204 (roughly Rs. 18,000), Dogecoin (DOGE) at $0.21 (roughly rs. 18.5), XRP at $2.82 (roughly Rs. 249), Binance Coin (BNB) at $846 (roughly Rs. 74,500), and Cardano (ADA) near $0.82 (roughly Rs. 72). Movements were modest, with Solana and XRP under slight weight, while Dogecoin and Cardano held their own with selective buying. Overall, the altcoins mirrored Bitcoin with a similar cautious tone.

Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder & CEO of Pi42, said the crypto market is at a cautious stage, with sentiment balanced between fear and appetite. “Bitcoin's ability to hold above $120,000 (roughly Rs. 1.5 crores) now hinges on Fed rate cut expectations rather than ideology. Robust ETF flows have softened September weakness and buffered price action. The tug between treasury holders and ETF demand is adding complexity. XRP has hit resistance, Solana is slipping under short-term pressure, while Ethereum and Bitcoin show rotating demand. If Fed signals turn dovish, selective conviction could steer the next meaningful momentum swiftly.”

Mudrex CEO Edu Patel noted that Bitcoin is consolidating in the $107,000–$113,000 (roughly Rs. 94 lakh - 99 lakh) range after weaker-than-expected US labour data. “With the Federal Reserve's September 16-17 meeting on the horizon, attention is firmly on interest rates. The coming weeks are likely to be pivotal. A sustained move above $112,000 (roughly Rs. 98 lakh) could restore bullish momentum and reassert upward control. On the downside, a drop below $100,000 (roughly Rs. 88 lakh), and more critically $92,000 (roughly Rs. 88 lakh).”

The market remains consolidated, with future policies guiding Bitcoin and ETF flows supporting Ethereum. Analysts believe the Fed's September meeting will be the key driver. A breakout above $113,000 (roughly Rs. 94 lakh) would signal renewed bullish strength, while a fall below $100,000 (roughly Rs. 83 lakh) could put pressure on the market. Ethereum reclaiming $4,600 (roughly Rs. 4 lakh) would further lift market confidence, with altcoins likely to follow broader trends. 


Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
Bitcoin Holds Steady As Ethereum Gains From Strong ETF Demand
