Motorola Edge 70 will launch in India soon, as its dedicated microsite on an e-commerce platform is now live. The handset will be offered in three colourways, sporting a triple rear camera setup. The upcoming Motorola Edge 70 will be 5.99mm thick, just like the global variant. This comes nearly a month after the smartphone was unveiled by the tech firm in the UK and other markets, where it is sold in two RAM and storage configurations. The handset sports a 6.67-inch display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the phone is a Snapdragon 7 series chipset, paired with a 4,800mAh battery.

Motorola Edge 70 India Launch, Design, Colourways Teased

A dedicated microsite for the Motorola Edge 70 is now live on Flipkart, confirming that the smartphone will soon be launched in India and will be sold in the country via the e-commerce platform. While most of the key specifications and features of the upcoming Edge series model remain under wraps, the tech firm says that the phone has a slim 5.99mm profile. Moreover, the banner ads on the microsite show the phone in grey, green, and a lighter shade of green colourways.

Motorola Edge 70 will be available in India via Flipkart.

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Flipkart

The teased design of the phone shows that the Motorola Edge 70 with a metal frame and a triple rear camera setup, housed inside a square camera module, placed in the top-left corner of the back panel. The Motorola branding appears in the centre of the panel. The right side of the phone will feature a power button and volume controls, while the left side will get an unspecified button. More details about the phone are expected to be announced in the coming days.

Motorola launched the Edge 70 in select global markets in November at a starting price of GBP 700 (roughly Rs. 80,000). It is offered in the UK in Pantone Bronze Green, Pantone Lily Pad, and Gadget Grey shades. To recap, it is equipped with a 6.67-inch pOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, 446ppi pixel density, Super HD (1,220×2,712 pixels) resolution, and up to 4,500 nits peak brightness. The screen also features Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

Powering the Motorola Edge 70 is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It packs a 4,800mAh battery with 68W wired and 15W wireless fast charging support.

For optics, the Motorola Edge 70 carries a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a dedicated 3-in-1 light sensor. It also gets a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The phone ships with an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock for security. The handset is claimed to be IP68 + IP69 rated for dust and water resistance.

