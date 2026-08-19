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BGMI Lite Pre-Registration Date in India Announced Ahead of Late 2026 Launch

While a launch date has yet to be announced, the developer says it is still scheduled for the end of 2026.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 19 August 2026 09:06 IST
BGMI Lite Pre-Registration Date in India Announced Ahead of Late 2026 Launch

Photo Credit: Krafton India

The announcement comes after BGMI's 5th Anniversary Edition 4.5 update

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Highlights
  • Krafton announced BGMI Lite pre-registrations will start on August 25
  • Only Android users in India can pre-register for the game initially
  • BGMI Lite will feature an initial download size of around 1GB
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Krafton on Tuesday announced that pre-registrations for Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite (BGMI Lite) in India will begin next week. The developer says only Android users in the country will initially be able to pre-register for the game via the Google Play Store. The upcoming addition to the Battlegrounds Mobile India franchise is expected to be aimed at the popular online battle royale experience accessible to a wider range of smartphones, including affordable, low-end models.

BGMI Lite Pre-Registrations

In a press note, Krafton India said that pre-registration for BGMI Lite will begin in India on August 25 for Android users. Players will be able to register their interest in the upcoming game on the Google Play Store before its public launch. While a launch date has yet to be announced, the developer says it is still scheduled for the end of 2026.

The company has also revealed that the game will have an initial download size of around 1GB. However, it remains unclear whether additional in-game downloads will be required after installation. At present, details such as the hardware requirements needed to run BGMI Lite, supported devices, graphics options, game modes, maps, and download size have yet to be revealed by the developer.

But Krafton did confirm that existing BGMI players will not need to transfer their accounts to access BGMI Lite. Players will be able to pre-register for the game and begin playing once it becomes available, without going through an account transfer process.

While the battle royale game is initially scheduled to arrive on Android, Krafton said that its pre-registration timeline on iOS will be announced at a later date. Further updates regarding the upcoming game are expected to be shared through the official BGMI Lite Instagram page.

The development follows Krafton India's announcement over the weekend that BGMI Lite is coming to India as the next chapter in the evolution of the BGMI experience. It is aimed at expanding the BGMI universe and making the franchise accessible to an even wider community of players across the country.

The Lite branding could indicate that the upcoming game will be optimised to run on a broader range of smartphones, including devices with relatively modest hardware.

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Further reading: BGMI, BGMI Lite, BGMI Update, BGMI Lite Release Date, Krafton India
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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