What is Central African Republic Controversial Memecoin Experiment?

The Central African Republic (CAR) has embarked on a nationwide cryptocurrency experiment. President Faustin-Archange Touadera announced the launch of a memecoin called $CAR, aiming to assess whether the global memecoin frenzy can help improve the country's financial standing. According to the World Bank and the United Nations Development Programme, approximately 80 percent of CAR's population lives in multidimensional poverty and below the international poverty line. In 2022, following El Salvador's lead, CAR adopted Bitcoin as legal tender in an effort to enhance its struggling economy.

Details About the Memecoin Experiment

On Monday, President Touadera announced on X that his government is launching the $CAR memecoin as an experimental initiative. The project aims to determine whether memecoins can foster unity, drive national development, and elevate the Central African Republic's global presence in a distinctive way.

Today, we are launching $CAR - an experiment designed to show how something as simple as a meme can unite people, support national development, and put the Central African Republic on the world stage in a unique way.



Contract: 7oBYdEhV4GkXC19ZfgAvXpJWp2Rn9pm1Bx2cVNxFpump — Faustin-Archange Touadéra (@FA_Touadera) February 9, 2025

“The CAR has always believed in the power and the importance of a strong community.Based on this belief, I am proud to announce the launch of the official memecoin of the CAR,” President Touadera said in a video, calling this experiment an ‘exciting chapter'.

According to data on CoinGecko, the Central African Republic Meme (CAR) is depicted by the flag of the CAR. Each of these tokens is currently priced at $0.1164 (roughly Rs. 10). The 24-hour trading volume of the memecoin touched $830,173,992 (roughly Rs. 7,262 crore), marking a rise of 118.60 percent from over the previous day. Data also showed that the maximum supply of this meme token is capped at one billion, out of which over 999 million tokens are already in circulation.

The memecoin was launched via Pump.fun, a Solana-based platform. While Touadera's intentions behind this crypto experiment may seem unconventional, its aftermath was marked by chaos.

Controversies Around $CAR Memecoin

Data on SolScan showed that the top four token holders collective possess 76.5 percent of the circulating supply. Soon after launch, the price of this token rose and dropped within hours, raising eyebrows among members of the global crypto community.

A number of factors contributed to the price fluctuation. These include the deactivation of an official $CAR news handle on X. The handle @CarMeme_News was announced by President Touadera himself to ‘ensure clear and efficient communication'. The handle has been blocked by X for unexplained policy violations.

To ensure clear and efficient communication, we've created a news page (@CarMeme_News) for daily updates and announcements. pic.twitter.com/pJbKGdS7p0 — Faustin-Archange Touadéra (@FA_Touadera) February 9, 2025

As per President Touadera, they are working with X to get the account restored.

We are working with @X to get @CARMeme_News back as soon as possible.



Meanwhile, the token supply has been securely locked through @streamflow_fi, according to the distribution plan, emission groups, and release schedule detailed on our website. — Faustin-Archange Touadéra (@FA_Touadera) February 9, 2025

Meanwhile, social media users have speculated that the President's announcement video appears AI-generated. Their skepticism grew after the AI deepfake detection platform Deepware assigned it a 60 percent suspicion rating. However, the platform stopped short of categorizing the video as a deepfake.. The platform, however, did not label the video as a deepfake.

Uncertainty continues to surround the memecoin's authenticity, with community members expressing skepticism. Its market performance in the coming days will offer greater clarity on its legitimacy.

About Memecoins

Memecoins are cryptocurrencies typically inspired by internet jokes or trends, with Dogecoin and Shiba Inu being among the most well-known globally.

The hype surrounding memecoins frequently makes headlines, as these tokens attract investors eager to bet on the next asset poised to 'go to the moon.' However, memecoins are highly volatile and often exploited by scammers who lure investors in before abandoning the project in classic rug-pull schemes.

Recently, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump also hopped aboard the memecoin trend by launching tokens named after themselves respectively.