Technology News
English Edition

What is Central African Republic Controversial Memecoin Experiment?

In 2022, the CAR had declared Bitcoin as a legal tender following El Salvador.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 February 2025 19:48 IST
What is Central African Republic Controversial Memecoin Experiment?

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Sergei Tokmakov

Each of these $CAR tokens is currently priced $0.1164 (roughly Rs. 10)

Highlights
  • The $CAR token is depicted by the flag of the Central African Republic
  • The token’s max supply is capped at one billion
  • Over 999 million CAR tokens are presently in circulation
Advertisement

The Central African Republic (CAR) has embarked on a nationwide cryptocurrency experiment. President Faustin-Archange Touadera announced the launch of a memecoin called $CAR, aiming to assess whether the global memecoin frenzy can help improve the country's financial standing. According to the World Bank and the United Nations Development Programme, approximately 80 percent of CAR's population lives in multidimensional poverty and below the international poverty line. In 2022, following El Salvador's lead, CAR adopted Bitcoin as legal tender in an effort to enhance its struggling economy.

Details About the Memecoin Experiment

On Monday, President Touadera announced on X that his government is launching the $CAR memecoin as an experimental initiative. The project aims to determine whether memecoins can foster unity, drive national development, and elevate the Central African Republic's global presence in a distinctive way.

“The CAR has always believed in the power and the importance of a strong community.Based on this belief, I am proud to announce the launch of the official memecoin of the CAR,” President Touadera said in a video, calling this experiment an ‘exciting chapter'.

According to data on CoinGecko, the Central African Republic Meme (CAR) is depicted by the flag of the CAR. Each of these tokens is currently priced at $0.1164 (roughly Rs. 10). The 24-hour trading volume of the memecoin touched $830,173,992 (roughly Rs. 7,262 crore), marking a rise of 118.60 percent from over the previous day. Data also showed that the maximum supply of this meme token is capped at one billion, out of which over 999 million tokens are already in circulation.

The memecoin was launched via Pump.fun, a Solana-based platform. While Touadera's intentions behind this crypto experiment may seem unconventional, its aftermath was marked by chaos.

Controversies Around $CAR Memecoin

Data on SolScan showed that the top four token holders collective possess 76.5 percent of the circulating supply. Soon after launch, the price of this token rose and dropped within hours, raising eyebrows among members of the global crypto community.

A number of factors contributed to the price fluctuation. These include the deactivation of an official $CAR news handle on X. The handle @CarMeme_News was announced by President Touadera himself to ‘ensure clear and efficient communication'. The handle has been blocked by X for unexplained policy violations.

As per President Touadera, they are working with X to get the account restored.

Meanwhile, social media users have speculated that the President's announcement video appears AI-generated. Their skepticism grew after the AI deepfake detection platform Deepware assigned it a 60 percent suspicion rating. However, the platform stopped short of categorizing the video as a deepfake.. The platform, however, did not label the video as a deepfake.

Uncertainty continues to surround the memecoin's authenticity, with community members expressing skepticism. Its market performance in the coming days will offer greater clarity on its legitimacy.

About Memecoins

Memecoins are cryptocurrencies typically inspired by internet jokes or trends, with Dogecoin and Shiba Inu being among the most well-known globally.

The hype surrounding memecoins frequently makes headlines, as these tokens attract investors eager to bet on the next asset poised to 'go to the moon.' However, memecoins are highly volatile and often exploited by scammers who lure investors in before abandoning the project in classic rug-pull schemes.

Recently, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump also hopped aboard the memecoin trend by launching tokens named after themselves respectively.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, memecoin, Central African Republic, CAR token
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Malicious Machine Learning Models Discovered on Hugging Face: Report

Related Stories

What is Central African Republic Controversial Memecoin Experiment?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone SE 4 Design Spotted via Leaked Spigen Cover Listing
  2. Samsung Galaxy F06 5G India Launch Date, Specifications, Design Revealed
  3. Google Pixel 9a Display Bezels Spotted in Leaked Design Render
  4. Nothing Phone 3a Series to Be Manufactured in India at Chennai Factory
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series May Switch Back to Exynos Silicon: Report
  6. Oppo Find N5 Will Arrive in China and Global Markets on This Date
  7. Suzhal: The Vortex Season 2 Confirmed: Everything You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Kaushaljis VS Kaushal: Ashutosh Rana & Sheeba Chaddha Star in 2025 Family Drama
  2. Poco X7 Series, M-Series Smartphones Go on Sale at Discounted Prices Ahead of Valentine's Day
  3. What is Central African Republic Controversial Memecoin Experiment?
  4. Malicious Machine Learning Models Discovered on Hugging Face: Report
  5. iPhone SE 4 Design Surfaces Online via Leaked Spigen Cover Listing
  6. Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Turns to Blockchain, AI to Curb Sophisticated Crimes
  7. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series May Use Exynos SoCs as Foundry Achieves More Than 30 Percent Yield: Report
  8. NASA Perseverance Rover Discovers Ancient Rock Sample on Mars' Jezero Crater
  9. Apple’s ELEGNT AI Framework Can Help Non-Humanoid Robots Convey Intent Via Movement
  10. Gemini With Imagen 3 Will Let Google Workspace Users Generate Images of People
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »