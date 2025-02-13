Technology News
English Edition

Coinbase Plans India Re-Entry with UPI-Linked Services, Starts Discussions with Potential Partners: Source

Coinbase has initiated conversations with Indian crypto players for partnerships just recently.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 February 2025 15:20 IST
Coinbase Plans India Re-Entry with UPI-Linked Services, Starts Discussions with Potential Partners: Source

Photo Credit: Gadgets 360/ Radhika Parashar

Coinbase officials are expected to visit India in March to meet with the FIU

Highlights
  • Coinbase is one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world
  • The exchange halted its India operations in September 2023
  • Its India re-entry plans include onboarding local partners  
Advertisement

US-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is preparing to re-enter the Indian market nearly two years after its exit. The company has begun discussions with potential partners to introduce UPI-linked services in the country, an industry source familiar with the matter, who wishes to be anonymous, told Gadgets 360. Coinbase first attempted to enable UPI-based crypto transactions in India in 2022. However, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) deemed the service "unrecognised," resulting in its suspension just hours after launch.

Coinbase has recently begun discussions with Indian crypto firms to explore potential partnerships. Company officials are scheduled to visit India later in March to advance these talks, the source told Gadgets 360.

To resume operations in India, Coinbase must first register with the country's Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU). In March, company representatives are planning to meet with FIU officials to gain a detailed understanding of the registration process. The approval could take several months, potentially extending until the end of the year.

In India's centralised exchange market, Coinbase aims to compete with platforms like CoinSwitch and CoinDCX. To support its UPI-enabled crypto transactions, the company is prioritising partnerships with local firms for key services such as KYC verification—an essential step it overlooked during its previous attempt in 2022, the source added.

Coinbase did not immediately respond to a request for a comment on the matter.

History of Coinbase in India

In April 2022, the exchange held an event in Bengaluru to launch its services in India. CEO Brian Armstrong was part of the event where he shed light on India being a promising market for the company. It was during this event that the exchange announced that it would let its Indian users buy crypto assets using India-owned real-time peer-to-peer money transfer system known as the UPI.

Following the announcement, the NPCI said that the exchange had not taken any permission to integrate UPI with crypto purchases, and therefore, directed to halt the feature.

During Coinbase's Q1 FY22 earnings call, Armstrong stated that the RBI had been putting some ‘informal pressure' on the company to disable some services in the country.

In September 2023, the exchange finally announced that it was stopping its services in India – asking its customers to withdraw their funds.

Since then, Coinbase has largely stayed away from the Indian crypto market, where regulatory frameworks for the sector remain under discussion.

At the India Blockchain Week held in December 2024, Gadgets 360 spoke with Jesse Pollak, the creator of Coinbase's Base blockchain about India related plans. Pollak praised Indian Web3 developers as highly skilled and passionate about contributing to the global on-chain economy. However, he pointed out that beyond regulatory uncertainty, the lack of borrowing and credit facilities poses a major challenge for the country's Web3 sector.

Meanwhile, it remains unclear whether India will permit crypto exchanges to integrate UPI with their services. Given UPI's widespread adoption, authorities appear cautious, aiming to prevent reckless investments in highly volatile, largely unregulated crypto assets that offer transaction anonymity.

In 2023, the Bharat Web3 Association urged authorities to consider integrating UPI with crypto services. Supporting their proposal, the organisation reportedly highlighted that crypto entities were adhering to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and registering with the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU). These compliance measures, they argued, provided a strong case for the government to permit UPI-backed crypto transactions.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Coinbase, Brian Armstrong, India
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
OTT Releases This Week (Feb 10 - Feb 16): Marco, Dhoom Dham, Kadhalikka Neramillai, and More

Related Stories

Coinbase Plans India Re-Entry with UPI-Linked Services, Starts Discussions with Potential Partners: Source
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple TV App Now Available for Android Users on Google Play
  2. OTT Releases This Week (Feb 10 - Feb 16): Marco, Dhoom Dham, and More
  3. Noise Master Buds With 12.4mm Drivers, Bose-Tuned Audio Launched in India
  4. Realme P3x 5G to Launch in India on February 18 Alongside Realme P3 Pro
  5. Coinbase Plans India Re-Entry with UPI-Linked Services: Source
  6. vivo V50 to Bring the Most Powerful Camera System In the Mid-Range Segment, in Collaboration With ZEISSÂ 
  7. Galaxy F06 5G Is Samsung's First Sub-Rs. 10,000 5G Smartphone in India
  8. Aashram Season 3 Part 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. Saros, MindsEye and More: Everything Announced at Sony's State of Play
  10. iQOO Z10 Turbo, Z10 Turbo Pro Launch Timeline, Key Features Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. JioHotstar May Launch Soon; JioStar Reportedly Shares Teaser for Viacom18, Star India’s Joint Venture Platform
  2. Increased Seismic Activity at Mount Spurr Raises Eruption Concerns
  3. Scientists Discover Two New Supernova Remnants in a Surprising Location
  4. Realme P3x 5G India Launch Set for February 18 Alongside Realme P3 Pro; Design, Colours Revealed
  5. Weak Gravitational Lensing Examines Universe’s Structure: What You Need to Know
  6. The Man with the Iron Heart OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Biographical Thriller on Operation Anthropoid
  7. Alice in Borderland Season 3 First Look Out, Set for September 2025 Release
  8. The Wheel of Time Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Streaming Details
  9. Oops! Ab Kya? OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  10. Aashram Season 3 Part 2 OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »