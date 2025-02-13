Technology News
English Edition

OTT Releases This Week (Feb 10 - Feb 16): Marco, Dhoom Dham, Kadhalikka Neramillai, and More

A packed OTT lineup this week delivers romance, thrillers & fantasy. Check out the biggest releases on Netflix, ZEE5 & more.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 13 February 2025 15:09 IST
OTT Releases This Week (Feb 10 - Feb 16): Marco, Dhoom Dham, Kadhalikka Neramillai, and More

Valentine's Week brings a diverse mix of films and series.

Highlights
  • Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video & more roll out fresh films & series
  • Action, romance, fantasy & drama—something for every viewer
  • Big premieres include Dhoom Dhaam, Pyaar Testing, Marco & more
Advertisement

Streaming platforms are rolling out a diverse lineup of films and series this Valentine week, covering romance, action, fantasy, and drama. Viewers can expect gripping narratives, fresh storytelling, and engaging performances across different genres. From high-energy thrillers to heartwarming love stories and intriguing fantasy adventures, there's something for everyone. With a mix of original productions and adaptations, these releases promise to keep audiences entertained. Here's a detailed look at the major OTT premieres and what they bring to the table.

Top OTT Releases This Week ( Feb 10 - Feb 16)

Dhoom Dhaam

  • Release Date: February 14, 2025
  • Genre: Action Thriller
  • Where to Watch: Netflix
  • Cast: Yami Gautam, Pratik Gandhi, Pavitra Sarkar, Eijaz Khan, Sahil Gangurde, Ismail Khan, Prateik Babbar, Sanaya Pithawalla, Mustafa Ahmed

In Dhoom Dhaam, newlyweds Koyal and Veer find their wedding night turning into a perilous adventure. Pursued by mysterious assailants, they become entangled in high-speed chases and uncover hidden secrets. As they delve deeper into the mystery, they must identify the enigmatic figure known as Charlie, who appears central to the chaos surrounding them. The film blends elements of romance, humor, and action, promising a thrilling experience for viewers.

 

Marco

  • Release Date: February 14, 2025
  • Genre: Neo-Noir Action Thriller
  • Where to Watch: Sony LIV
  • Cast: Unni Mukundan, Kabir Duhan Singh, Yukti Thareja, Jagadish, Riyaz Khan, Anson Paul, Shammi Thilakan, Arjun Nandhakumar, Siddique, Sreejith Ravi, Lishoy, Ajit Koshy, Dinesh Prabhakar

Marco follows the story of Marco Jr., who embarks on a quest for vengeance after his blind brother, Victor, is murdered. Victor had identified his attacker, Russell Isaac, through distinctive sensory cues before his death. As Marco delves into the criminal underworld, he uncovers a web of betrayal and corruption, leading him into a deadly game where trust is scarce. The film is noted for its stylish cinematography and intense action sequences.

 

Pyaar Testing

  • Release Date: 14 February 2025
  • Genre: Romantic Comedy
  • Where to Watch: ZEE5
  • Cast: Satyajeet Dubey, Plabita Borthakur, Neelu Dogra, Gaurav Sikri

A refreshing take on modern relationships, Pyaar Testing follows Dhruv and Amrita, two individuals brought together as potential partners. Instead of rushing into marriage, they agree to live together under one roof to test their compatibility. The unconventional arrangement leads to amusing yet thought-provoking situations as they navigate familial expectations, societal norms, and personal insecurities. Set against the vibrant backdrop of Jaipur, the series blends humour and romance, offering a relatable story of love, tradition, and self-discovery.

 

Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story

  • Release Date: February 11, 2025
  • Genre: Romantic Drama
  • Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar
  • Cast: Kaveri Kapur, Vardhan Puri, Nisha Aaliya, Atul Sharma, Cindy Bamrah

Directed by Kunal Kohli, Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story narrates the tale of Bobby and Rishi, who fall in love during their time at Cambridge. Circumstances force them apart, leaving their love story unfinished. Years later, fate reunites them under unexpected circumstances, compelling them to confront past emotions and consider whether destiny is offering them a second chance at love. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Vardhan Puri and Kaveri Kapur.

 

Kadhalikka Neramillai

  • Release Date: February 11, 2025
  • Genre: Romantic Comedy
  • Where to Watch: Netflix
  • Cast: Jayam Ravi, Nithya Menen, T. J. Bhanu, Vinay Rai, Vinodhini Vaidynathan, John Kokken, Lakshmy Ramakrishnan, Yogi Babu, Lal, Vidyullekha Raman, Mano, Lizzie Antony

Kadhalikka Neramillai, directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, centers on Shriya, an architect who chooses single motherhood through IVF. Unbeknownst to her, a mix-up at the fertility clinic connects her to structural engineer Sid. Years later, their paths cross again, leading to humorous and heartfelt moments as they navigate their intertwined lives. The film explores themes of destiny and unexpected connections.

 

My Fault: London

  • Release Date: February 13, 2025
  • Genre: Romantic Drama
  • Where to Watch: Prime Video
  • Cast: Asha Banks, Matthew Broome, Amelia Kenworthy, Jason Flemyng, Kerim Hassan, Enva Lewis, Ray Fearon, Harry Gilby, George Robinson, Tallulah Evans

A remake of the Spanish hit "My Fault," the film My Fault: London follows 18-year-old Noah as she relocates to London with her mother and meets her rebellious stepbrother, Nick. Initial friction between them evolves into an undeniable attraction, leading to a forbidden romance. Their relationship faces challenges as Noah becomes entangled in Nick's world of underground racing, testing their bond and personal boundaries.

 

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep

  • Release Date: February 11, 2025
  • Genre: Animated Fantasy
  • Where to Watch: Netflix
  • Cast: Doug Cockle, Anya Chalotra, Christina Wren, Joey Batey, Emily Carey, Brittany Ishibashi

In this animated fantasy film, Geralt of Rivia is hired to investigate attacks in a seaside village. He uncovers a centuries-old conflict between humans and merpeople that threatens to escalate into war. With political tensions rising, Geralt, along with allies Yennefer and Jaskier, must navigate a world of deception, ancient grudges, and supernatural forces. The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep is based on "A Little Sacrifice," a short story by Andrzej Sapkowski, and brings back the original voice actors from "The Witcher" games. Fans of the franchise can expect rich world-building, action-packed sequences, and an exploration of Geralt's moral dilemmas as he tries to mediate between two clashing worlds.

 

List of Other OTT Releases This Week

Title Streaming Platform Release Date
Melo Movie Netflix February 14, 2025
Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3 Netflix February 13, 2025
Death Before the Wedding Netflix February 12, 2025
I Am Married, But! Netflix February 14, 2025
Fragrance of the First Flower Season 2 Netflix February 16, 2025
Love Is Blind Season 8 Netflix February 14, 2025
Valeria Season 4 Netflix February 14, 2025
The Most Beautiful Girl in the World Netflix February 14, 2025
Love Forever Netflix February 14, 2025
Dog Days Out Netflix February 14, 2025
The Gorge Apple TV+ February 14, 2025
Subservience Lionsgate Play February 14, 2025
The Exchange Season 2 Netflix February 13, 2025
Hello, Love, Again Netflix February 13, 2025
La Dolce Villa Netflix February 13, 2025
Bishohori Hoichoi February 13, 2025
Honeymoon Crasher Netflix February 12, 2025
Surviving Black Hawk Down Netflix February 10, 2025
Marco

Marco

  • Release Date 20 December 2024
  • Language Malayalam
  • Genre Action, Thriller
  • Cast
    Unni Mukundan, Jagadish, Siddique, Anson Paul, Yukti Thareja, Kabir Duhan Singh, Riyaz Khan, Sreejith Ravi, Mathew Varghese, Ajith Koshy
  • Director
    Haneef Adeni
  • Producer
    Shareef Muhammed
Dhoom Dhaam

Dhoom Dhaam

  • Release Date 14 February 2025
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Action, Comedy, Romance
  • Cast
    Yami Gautam, Pratik Gandhi, Mukul Chadda, Eijaz Khan, Anand Vikas Potdukhe, Pavitra Sarkar, Sahil Gangurdem, Koyal Chadda, Veer Khurana, Sanjay Riberio
  • Director
    Rishab Seth
  • Producer
    Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar
Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story

Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story

  • Release Date 11 February 2025
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Romance
  • Cast
    Nisha Aaliya, Vardhaan Puri, Atul Sharma, Kaveri Kapur, Sonam Nanwani, Harvinder Dhariwal, Ieuan Rhys, Sameer Suri, Rakesh Agrawal
  • Director
    Kunal Kohli
  • Producer
    Mohaan Nadaar
The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep

  • Release Date 11 February 2025
  • Language English
  • Genre Animation, Drama, Fantasy
  • Cast
    Doug Cockle, Joey Batey, Anya Chalotra, Christina Wren
  • Director
    Kang Hei Chul
  • Producer
    Lauren Schmidt Hissrich
My Fault: London

My Fault: London

  • Release Date 13 February 2025
  • Language English
  • Genre Drama, Romance
  • Cast
    Asha Banks, Matthew Broome, Eve Macklin, Ray Fearon, Enva Lewis, Jason Flemyng, Kerim Hassan, Sam Buchanan, Amelia Kenworthy, Harry Gilby
  • Director
    Charlotte Fassler, Dani Girdwood
Kadhalikka Neramillai

Kadhalikka Neramillai

  • Release Date 14 January 2025
  • Language Tamil
  • Genre Comedy, Drama, Romance
  • Cast
    Jayam Ravi, Nithya Menen, Yogi Babu, Vinay Rai, John Kokken, Lal, T. J. Banu, Lakshmy Ramakrishnan, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan
  • Director
    Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi
  • Producer
    Udhayanidhi Stalin
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OTT Releases This Week, ott releases this week india
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Coinbase Plans India Re-Entry with UPI-Linked Services, Starts Discussions with Potential Partners: Source

Related Stories

OTT Releases This Week (Feb 10 - Feb 16): Marco, Dhoom Dham, Kadhalikka Neramillai, and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Noise Master Buds With 12.4mm Drivers, Bose-Tuned Audio Launched in India
  2. OTT Releases This Week (Feb 10 - Feb 16): Marco, Dhoom Dham, and More
  3. Galaxy F06 5G Is Samsung's First Sub-Rs. 10,000 5G Smartphone in India
  4. Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G Roundup: Rollout Date, Availability, and More
  5. Adobe's AI-Powered Video Generation Tool Is Now Available in Public Beta
  6. Samsung Galaxy F06 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC Launched in India
  7. Qualcomm Unveils Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 Chipset With AI Capabilities
  8. vivo V50 to Bring the Most Powerful Camera System In the Mid-Range Segment, in Collaboration With ZEISSÂ 
  9. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra May Feature a Smaller-Than-Expected Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. Coinbase Plans India Re-Entry with UPI-Linked Services, Starts Discussions with Potential Partners: Source
  2. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Battery Capacity Tipped to Be Less Than 6,000mAh
  3. The Biggest Announcements at Sony's State of Play: Saros, Tides of Annihilation, Days Gone Remastered and More
  4. Apple TV for Android App Now Available on Google Play, to Allow Access to Apple Originals
  5. PM Modi Said to Meet Elon Musk for Possible Starlink Talks During US Trip
  6. Noise Master Buds With 12.4mm Drivers, Bose-Tuned Audio Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. OpenAI Says Elon Musk's Takeover Bid Contradicts His Lawsuit Against It
  8. Adobe Releases AI-Powered Generate Video in Public Beta, Redesigns Firefly Web App
  9. iQOO Z10 Turbo, Z10 Turbo Pro Launch Timeline, Key Features Leak Online
  10. Baidu to Make AI Chatbot Ernie Bot Free of Charge from April 1
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »