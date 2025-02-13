Streaming platforms are rolling out a diverse lineup of films and series this Valentine week, covering romance, action, fantasy, and drama. Viewers can expect gripping narratives, fresh storytelling, and engaging performances across different genres. From high-energy thrillers to heartwarming love stories and intriguing fantasy adventures, there's something for everyone. With a mix of original productions and adaptations, these releases promise to keep audiences entertained. Here's a detailed look at the major OTT premieres and what they bring to the table.

Top OTT Releases This Week ( Feb 10 - Feb 16)

Dhoom Dhaam

Release Date: February 14, 2025

February 14, 2025 Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Cast: Yami Gautam, Pratik Gandhi, Pavitra Sarkar, Eijaz Khan, Sahil Gangurde, Ismail Khan, Prateik Babbar, Sanaya Pithawalla, Mustafa Ahmed

In Dhoom Dhaam, newlyweds Koyal and Veer find their wedding night turning into a perilous adventure. Pursued by mysterious assailants, they become entangled in high-speed chases and uncover hidden secrets. As they delve deeper into the mystery, they must identify the enigmatic figure known as Charlie, who appears central to the chaos surrounding them. The film blends elements of romance, humor, and action, promising a thrilling experience for viewers.

Marco

Release Date: February 14, 2025

February 14, 2025 Genre: Neo-Noir Action Thriller

Neo-Noir Action Thriller Where to Watch: Sony LIV

Sony LIV Cast: Unni Mukundan, Kabir Duhan Singh, Yukti Thareja, Jagadish, Riyaz Khan, Anson Paul, Shammi Thilakan, Arjun Nandhakumar, Siddique, Sreejith Ravi, Lishoy, Ajit Koshy, Dinesh Prabhakar

Marco follows the story of Marco Jr., who embarks on a quest for vengeance after his blind brother, Victor, is murdered. Victor had identified his attacker, Russell Isaac, through distinctive sensory cues before his death. As Marco delves into the criminal underworld, he uncovers a web of betrayal and corruption, leading him into a deadly game where trust is scarce. The film is noted for its stylish cinematography and intense action sequences.

Pyaar Testing

Release Date: 14 February 2025

14 February 2025 Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Where to Watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Cast: Satyajeet Dubey, Plabita Borthakur, Neelu Dogra, Gaurav Sikri

A refreshing take on modern relationships, Pyaar Testing follows Dhruv and Amrita, two individuals brought together as potential partners. Instead of rushing into marriage, they agree to live together under one roof to test their compatibility. The unconventional arrangement leads to amusing yet thought-provoking situations as they navigate familial expectations, societal norms, and personal insecurities. Set against the vibrant backdrop of Jaipur, the series blends humour and romance, offering a relatable story of love, tradition, and self-discovery.

Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story

Release Date: February 11, 2025

February 11, 2025 Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar Cast: Kaveri Kapur, Vardhan Puri, Nisha Aaliya, Atul Sharma, Cindy Bamrah

Directed by Kunal Kohli, Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story narrates the tale of Bobby and Rishi, who fall in love during their time at Cambridge. Circumstances force them apart, leaving their love story unfinished. Years later, fate reunites them under unexpected circumstances, compelling them to confront past emotions and consider whether destiny is offering them a second chance at love. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Vardhan Puri and Kaveri Kapur.

Kadhalikka Neramillai

Release Date: February 11, 2025

February 11, 2025 Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Cast: Jayam Ravi, Nithya Menen, T. J. Bhanu, Vinay Rai, Vinodhini Vaidynathan, John Kokken, Lakshmy Ramakrishnan, Yogi Babu, Lal, Vidyullekha Raman, Mano, Lizzie Antony

Kadhalikka Neramillai, directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, centers on Shriya, an architect who chooses single motherhood through IVF. Unbeknownst to her, a mix-up at the fertility clinic connects her to structural engineer Sid. Years later, their paths cross again, leading to humorous and heartfelt moments as they navigate their intertwined lives. The film explores themes of destiny and unexpected connections.

My Fault: London

Release Date: February 13, 2025

February 13, 2025 Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Where to Watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Cast: Asha Banks, Matthew Broome, Amelia Kenworthy, Jason Flemyng, Kerim Hassan, Enva Lewis, Ray Fearon, Harry Gilby, George Robinson, Tallulah Evans

A remake of the Spanish hit "My Fault," the film My Fault: London follows 18-year-old Noah as she relocates to London with her mother and meets her rebellious stepbrother, Nick. Initial friction between them evolves into an undeniable attraction, leading to a forbidden romance. Their relationship faces challenges as Noah becomes entangled in Nick's world of underground racing, testing their bond and personal boundaries.

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep

Release Date: February 11, 2025

February 11, 2025 Genre: Animated Fantasy

Animated Fantasy Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Cast: Doug Cockle, Anya Chalotra, Christina Wren, Joey Batey, Emily Carey, Brittany Ishibashi

In this animated fantasy film, Geralt of Rivia is hired to investigate attacks in a seaside village. He uncovers a centuries-old conflict between humans and merpeople that threatens to escalate into war. With political tensions rising, Geralt, along with allies Yennefer and Jaskier, must navigate a world of deception, ancient grudges, and supernatural forces. The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep is based on "A Little Sacrifice," a short story by Andrzej Sapkowski, and brings back the original voice actors from "The Witcher" games. Fans of the franchise can expect rich world-building, action-packed sequences, and an exploration of Geralt's moral dilemmas as he tries to mediate between two clashing worlds.

List of Other OTT Releases This Week