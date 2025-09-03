Technology News
India Tops Global Crypto Adoption Index for Third Consecutive Year

Chainalysis ranks India first in global crypto adoption for 2025, led by retail use and institutional flows.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 September 2025 18:07 IST
India Tops Global Crypto Adoption Index for Third Consecutive Year

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Amjith S

India leads global crypto adoption for the third straight year, as per the Chainalysis 2025 report

Highlights
  • India maintains top spot in Chainalysis Index
  • US and Pakistan follow behind India in rankings
  • High retail and institutional flows drive adoption
India has secured the first spot in Chainalysis's 2025 Global Crypto Adoption Index for the third year in a row. The report showcases India's growing dominance in crypto usage, even as traders in the country deal with regulatory uncertainty and taxation challenges. This report, which analyses crypto adoption across 151 countries, highlights India's vast untapped potential in the cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors. The index places the United States in second place, followed by Pakistan, placed third. 

India's Position Highlights Scale, Fintech Strength, and Web3 Development

The Chainalysis index ranks countries based on factors such as on-chain value received, retail transactions, peer-to-peer trading volumes, and adoption across different income groups. As per the blockchain analytics firm, India has consistently ranked high in both basic usage and institutional adoption, securing its status as one of the top crypto markets in the world.

This feat continues India's magnificent run in crypto adoption. After ranking second behind Vietnam in 2021, India went down two spots (to fourth place) in 2022. The following year, India managed to top the list for the first time, and then repeated the accomplishment in 2024. This year, the country appears to have firmly established itself as a leader in global crypto engagement.

Chainalysis says a combination of high retail and increasing institutional flows contributed to India's continued supremacy. Indian users continue to drive activity on crypto exchanges and decentralised platforms, despite strict tax regimes, including a 30 percent tax deducted at source (TDS) on transactions. Industry experts believe that this is a reflection of India's desire for alternative trading opportunities, as well as the inclusion of crypto into financial markets. 

The report also highlights differences across regions in crypto adoption. Amongst South and Southeast Asian countries, Vietnam and the Philippines are amongst the top performers. However, India's scale offers it a distinct advantage, which is driven by its sizeable population, thriving fintech sector, and active developer community building in Web3 and decentralised applications. 

This recognition serves as a boon and a bane for Indian crypto firms. Compliance burdens and vague regulations continue to burden the industry, even though user adoption continues to build momentum. Global investors have a watchful eye on India and how it balances innovation with regulation in the future. 

Despite various obstacles, institutional acceptance and grassroots user enthusiasm are clearly propelling India to the centre of the global crypto map, as per Chainalysis's 2025 Global Crypto Adoption Index.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Further reading: Crypto, Crypto in India, Bitcoin, crypto adoption
Acer Swift Air 16 With Up to AMD Ryzen AI 7 CPU Launched Alongside Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514 at IFA 2025


