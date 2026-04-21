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OCBC Partners Lion Global Investors and DigiFT to Launch Tokenised Gold Fund With GOLDX Token

Bank introduces blockchain-based investment product backed by gold.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 April 2026 17:57 IST
OCBC Partners Lion Global Investors and DigiFT to Launch Tokenised Gold Fund With GOLDX Token

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Zlaťáky.cz

Token links physical gold ownership with blockchain-based settlement

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Highlights
  • GOLDX token is issued across the Ethereum and Solana networks
  • Investors can subscribe using fiat or stablecoins
  • Gold-backed assets gain traction amid market uncertainty
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One of the largest banking and financial services corporations in Singapore, called OCBC, has announced the launch of a tokenised gold fund, with an underlying token called GOLDX, issued on both Ethereum and Solana. The launch was in partnership with Lion Global Investors and the digital asset exchange DigiFT. The bank stated that this token can be subscribed to using fiat or stablecoins, with allocations delivered directly to investors' blockchain wallets after purchase. As per the bank, the GOLDX token is meant for institutional investors, hedge funds, and asset managers. 

Institutional Demand Drives Expansion of Asset Tokenisation

OCBC is now placed in a growing list of global banks that are moving regulated financial assets on-chain. Along with this, as per the data by rwa.xyz, the value of tokenised real-world assets on public blockchains has grown by 10 percent in the last 30 days, and is sitting at $29 billion (roughly Rs. 2,71,160 crore).

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Gold-linked products have also emerged as one of the segments drawing institutional attention, particularly as geopolitical tensions and currency concerns create sustainable demand for safe-haven assets. 

Kenned Lai, head of global markets at OCBC, said that this decision is a significant milestone in the corporation's blockchain-focused approach as it becomes part of the bank's new corporate strategy. He said, “We believe digital assets will play an increasingly important role in financial services, and our focus is on bridging traditional finance with the emerging world of decentralised finance.”

Sharing his views on the launch, Mr. Henry Zhang, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of DigiFT, explained the importance of gold as an asset and how it acts as a long-standing allocation for many investors. He said, ” This tokenised access pathway supports investors who want institutional-grade exposure delivered in a way that can integrate with modern digital custody, settlement, and portfolio workflows, contributing to a more open and interoperable financial system.”

According to OCBC, the goal of this tokenised fund is to attract investors from the Web3 ecosystem and high-net-worth individuals who operate in blockchain and cryptocurrency ecosystems. Especially now, when tokenised real-world assets have seen an increase of roughly 66 percent since the beginning of 2026, making RWAs one of the fastest-growing segments of decentralised finance (DeFi). The significant rise indicates a desire to add conventional financial assets to blockchain networks, including bonds, credit, and commodities. 

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 
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Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Ethereum, Solana
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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