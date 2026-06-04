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US DoJ Targets Scam Networks in Southeast Asia, Freezes $3 Million in Joint Operation Involving Coinbase, Meta, Microsoft and Starlink

Joint operation disrupts scam infrastructure across multiple countries.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 June 2026 17:08 IST
US DoJ Targets Scam Networks in Southeast Asia, Freezes $3 Million in Joint Operation Involving Coinbase, Meta, Microsoft and Starlink

Photo Credit: Unsplash/rc.xyz NFT gallery

Operation targeted infrastructure linked to cyber-enabled crypto scams

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Highlights
  • More than 1.4 million accounts were disabled
  • Royal Thai Police helped secure 63 arrests
  • Thousands of Starlink kits were terminated
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US-based crypto exchange Coinbase has frozen more than $3 million (roughly Rs. 28.74 crore) in crypto assets tied to a global operation targeting cyber-enabled crypto scam networks in Southeast Asia. The operation also involved Meta, Microsoft, and Starlink, who worked together to take down infrastructure linked to scam networks and servers, and also disrupt criminal activity, which led to several arrests by the Royal Thai Police Anti-Cyber Scam Centre. After this move, over 1.4 million accounts were disabled, 63 arrests were made, thousands of Starlink kits were terminated, and millions of illegal crypto assets were frozen. 

Coalition Action Leads to Arrests, Account Suspensions and Frozen Assets

The FBI, the US Secret Service and law enforcement partners in the UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Thailand were other members of the coalition. The DOJ said that investment fraud and pig butchering are the fastest-growing and most financially devastating forms of fraud targeting Americans.

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In a statement released by Coinbase, the exchange stated, “We know crypto sometimes gets an unfair reputation when it comes to illicit finance. The reality is the opposite. Blockchain technology gives law enforcement something traditional financial systems often can't: a transparent, immutable and permanent record of every transaction.”

As per a press release issued by the FBI in April, losses from crypto and AI-related scams incurred by Americans in 2025 exceeded $11 billion (roughly Rs. 1,05,391 crore), with investment scams causing the most damage. 

Earlier this year, the US DOJ had taken a significant step to target such scam rings, as they arrested 276 individuals shut down at least nine crypto scam centres. It was an operation led by the FBI, China's Ministry of Public Security, and Dubai authorities.

In this disciplinary action, six people are charged in connection with the scam centres. Four of the defendants and two fugitive co-conspirators were charged with federal fraud and money laundering in federal court in San Diego, as per the DOJ. Each charge carries a potential 20-year prison sentence and severe penalties if convicted. 

This operation showcases the growing level of coordination between crypto firms, tech companies, and regulators in tackling cyber-enabled financial scams. The latest action by Coinbase is a reflection of the broader efforts to strengthen safety around digital assets while keeping in mind the increase in cryptocurrency-related fraud. 

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
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Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Crypto Scams, Coinbase
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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