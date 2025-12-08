Technology News
Coinbase Reopens Registrations in India, Plans Fiat On-Ramp in 2026

Coinbase resumes operations in India and is working toward launching direct rupee deposits next year.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 December 2025 15:16 IST
Coinbase Reopens Registrations in India, Plans Fiat On-Ramp in 2026

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Viktor Forgacs

Coinbase outlines its India comeback plan during India Blockchain Week 2025

Highlights
  • Exchange resumes onboarding after regulatory setbacks
  • 2026 rupee on-ramp planned for smoother crypto access
  • FIU registration strengthens Coinbase’s India compliance
Coinbase has begun accepting signups from new users in India after nearly two years, as the crypto firm prepares to enter the country again. At the Indian Blockchain Week (IBW 2025), held in Bengaluru, the exchange stated that Indian users can once again register and trade cryptocurrencies and digital assets on its platform. Additionally, Coinbase stated that it plans to launch a fiat on-ramp in 2026, allowing users to freely deposit rupees and buy digital assets straight from the platform. The return highlights a resurgence of interest in the Indian market, where the exchange had to halt operations due to operational and regulatory issues. 

Coinbase to Rebuild India Presence Through Compliance and Local Partnerships

In 2022, the crypto exchange tried to enable crypto trading through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). But according to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), cryptocurrency transactions are not covered by UPI.  As a result, the exchange had to halt UPI-based deposits and withdrawals and severely restrict users. Due to increasing regulatory and compliance requirements, Coinbase stopped accepting new users in India by 2023, leaving its current users with restricted access to the platform. 

Coinbase executives said that resumption of the exchange's operations in India was a strategic step forward for the firm. At IBW 2025, John O'Loghlen, the company's regional director for APAC, said that India remains a vital market because of its large developer base and growing Web3 ecosystem.

He further added that Coinbase plans to rebuild sustainably while working closely with local regulatory bodies. O'Loghlen also said that restoring fiat support remains a long-term objective, which will all depend on regulations and banking relationships. 

After engaging with regulators over the course of a year, Coinbase confirmed in March that it had successfully registered with the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) in India, bringing the exchange under India's anti-money laundering and reporting requirements.

Coinbase's return and the plan of introducing a fiat on-ramp in 2026 are expected to enhance accessibility for Indian users who are battling limited trading opportunities. This decision may also lead to the development of clearer and user-friendly crypto services within the country. 

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Coinbase, Crypto in India
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
