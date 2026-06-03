The UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has issued a warning to football clubs that sponsorship agreements with unauthorised crypto firms and trading platforms can expose them to legal liabilities, money laundering risks, and cause harm to their reputation. The FCA had written to all the football clubs, primarily in the Premier League, identifying such concerns involving sponsorship deals with unregulated crypto firms. The regulators stated that all these clubs should look to carry out stronger checks on firms that are paying for branding, shirt placements, or other commercial partnerships.

FCA Says Unregulated Promotions Could Put Football Fans at Risk

The FCA also added in their statement that crypto companies that are operating without the government's official authorisation may breach financial promotion rules when they use football audiences to market their products. Lucy Castledine, the FCA's director of consumer investments, said that football fans often place their trust in their clubs' names and badges on their jerseys.

She added that sports loyalty should not be used to place fans at risk and potentially unsuitable financial products before large fan bases. The FCA also said that it would intervene and take action whenever needed.

As per the press release, FCA stated for the fans that “It doesn't matter how prominent the branding is, which club it sponsors, or how professional the app looks. If the sponsoring firm provides financial services and is not on the FCA Firm Checker, it is not regulated, and you will likely have no protection if things go wrong.”

This is not the first time that the UK watchdog has emphasised crypto regulations. Earlier in April, the FCA busted multiple suspected illegal P2P crypto operations that were suspected of running illegal peer-to-peer (P2P) operations. The UK-based financial watchdog said that it was assisted by HM Revenue & Customs and the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit to inspect eight locations that were linked to illegal crypto trading.

Officials gave these illicit operators cease-and-desist notices on the spot, telling them to stop what they were doing right away while they collected evidence for ongoing criminal investigations.

The warning is a signal of increased scrutiny being placed on the relationship between sports organisations and the crypto industry. Going forward, clubs may have to place importance on carefully assessing potential sponsors and ensuring that commercial opportunities do not create regulatory, financial, or reputational risks for organisations and their supporters.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.