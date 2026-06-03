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UK's FCA Warns Premier League Clubs Over Unauthorised Crypto Sponsor Risks

Football teams told to assess risks before entering crypto partnerships.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 June 2026 18:38 IST
UK's FCA Warns Premier League Clubs Over Unauthorised Crypto Sponsor Risks

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Simon Reza

FCA letter highlights concerns over sponsorship deals with crypto firms

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Highlights
  • Clubs warned about money laundering and legal risks
  • FCA says it will intervene where necessary
  • Unauthorised firms may breach financial promotion rules
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The UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has issued a warning to football clubs that sponsorship agreements with unauthorised crypto firms and trading platforms can expose them to legal liabilities, money laundering risks, and cause harm to their reputation. The FCA had written to all the football clubs, primarily in the Premier League, identifying such concerns involving sponsorship deals with unregulated crypto firms. The regulators stated that all these clubs should look to carry out stronger checks on firms that are paying for branding, shirt placements, or other commercial partnerships.  

FCA Says Unregulated Promotions Could Put Football Fans at Risk

The FCA also added in their statement that crypto companies that are operating without the government's official authorisation may breach financial promotion rules when they use football audiences to market their products. Lucy Castledine, the FCA's director of consumer investments, said that football fans often place their trust in their clubs' names and badges on their jerseys.

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She added that sports loyalty should not be used to place fans at risk and potentially unsuitable financial products before large fan bases. The FCA also said that it would intervene and take action whenever needed. 

As per the press release, FCA stated for the fans that “It doesn't matter how prominent the branding is, which club it sponsors, or how professional the app looks. If the sponsoring firm provides financial services and is not on the FCA Firm Checker, it is not regulated, and you will likely have no protection if things go wrong.”

This is not the first time that the UK watchdog has emphasised crypto regulations. Earlier in April, the FCA busted multiple suspected illegal P2P crypto operations that were suspected of running illegal peer-to-peer (P2P) operations. The UK-based financial watchdog said that it was assisted by HM Revenue & Customs and the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit to inspect eight locations that were linked to illegal crypto trading.

Officials gave these illicit operators cease-and-desist notices on the spot, telling them to stop what they were doing right away while they collected evidence for ongoing criminal investigations.

The warning is a signal of increased scrutiny being placed on the relationship between sports organisations and the crypto industry. Going forward, clubs may have to place importance on carefully assessing potential sponsors and ensuring that commercial opportunities do not create regulatory, financial, or reputational risks for organisations and their supporters. 

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
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Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Crypto Regulation, Premier League
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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