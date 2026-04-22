Bitcoin was trading around $78,100 (roughly Rs. 73.3 lakh) on Wednesday, as the cryptocurrency market held steady amid improving demand and accumulation trends. As per the analysts, the current price action reflects a consolidation phase rather than a breakout, with underlying buying interest gradually building. Ethereum (ETH) was trading near $2,400 (roughly Rs. 2.25 lakh), indicating stable momentum across the broader crypto market. As per today's Gadgets 360 price tracker. Bitcoin is currently priced around Rs. 69.2 lakh in India, while Ethereum trades close to Rs. 2.1 lakh.

According to market participants, Bitcoin is currently trading in a narrow range between $74,000 and $78,000 (roughly Rs. 69.4 lakh–Rs. 73 lakh) as investors weigh macro developments and institutional activity. ETF inflows have picked up in recent sessions, but remain inconsistent, suggesting selective participation rather than sustained accumulation.

Bitcoin Tests New Resistance Level

Binance Coin (BNB) was priced around $643 (roughly Rs. 60,300), while Solana (SOL) traded near $88 (roughly Rs. 8,250). XRP hovered around $1.45 (roughly Rs. 136), and Dogecoin (DOGE) was trading close to $0.09 (roughly Rs. 9.1).

Explaining the current market setup, Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst at Mudrex, said, “Even though prices are steady, demand is picking up across the board. Large investors have added over 45,000 BTC in the past week, the biggest accumulation since July 2025. At the same time, Bitcoin ETFs have seen $238 million (roughly Rs. 2,231 crore) in inflows, showing strong institutional interest.”

Sharing his market assessment, Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus.com, said, “ETF flows have improved in recent sessions, with strong inflows earlier this week. However, daily data remains inconsistent, indicating cautious institutional participation [...] For investors, this continues to look like a consolidation phase rather than a confirmed breakout [...] Avoid aggressive leverage near resistance. Consider staggered entries closer to support and track ETF flow consistency along with signals from the Federal Reserve to assess how liquidity evolves.”

Weighing in on broader market conditions, the CoinSwitch Markets Desk said, “Equities such as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also traded lower. The move was short-lived, with BTC crossing $75,000 after Donald Trump indicated a ceasefire extension. Separately, remarks from Kevin Warsh, who is being considered for the next Fed Chair role, added another layer of uncertainty.”

Overall, analysts said crypto markets remain in a consolidation phase as investors track macro cues, geopolitical developments, and institutional flows. Bitcoin's ability to hold above the $74,000–$75,000 (roughly Rs. 69.4 lakh–Rs. 70.3 lakh) support zone and attempt a move toward the $78,000 (roughly Rs. 73 lakh) resistance level will remain central to near-term direction.

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