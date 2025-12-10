Technology News
Bitcoin Holds Ground as Traders Brace for US Fed’s Final Rate Decision

Crypto market trades steady as Bitcoin and Ethereum gain ahead of the US Fed’s final policy announcement of the year.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 December 2025 13:13 IST
Bitcoin Holds Ground as Traders Brace for US Fed’s Final Rate Decision

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Jakub Żerdzicki

Bitcoin trades steady amidst thin liquidity as traders await cues from the Federal Reserve

Highlights
  • Ethereum strengthens as exchange reserves hit multiyear lows
  • Whale activity boosts market confidence ahead of Fed decision
  • Crypto liquidity stays thin, leaving prices sensitive to shifts
Bitcoin's price consolidated around $92,500 (roughly Rs. 83.1 lakh) on Wednesday as crypto traders remained focused on the US Federal Reserve's rate decision, which is expected on December 11 at 12:30am IST. The asset briefly reclaimed the $94,000 (roughly Rs. 84.5 lakh) level earlier in the day before cooling slightly, supported by renewed whale accumulation and tightening supply conditions. Ethereum (ETH) traded at $3,300 (roughly Rs. 2.98 lakh). Bitcoin is priced around Rs. 83.2 lakh in India, while Ethereum trades near Rs. 2.98 lakh, as per the Gadgets 360 tracker.

Altcoins Rise as Traders Position Ahead of Fed Outcome

Altcoins saw a positive move in the last 24 hours. Solana (SOL) traded at $138 (roughly Rs. 12,470), XRP was priced at $2.08 (roughly Rs. 186), and Binance Coin (BNB) hovered near $890 (roughly Rs. 80,000). Dogecoin (DOGE) touched $0.14(roughly Rs. 12.5).

Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst, Mudrex, said tightening supply and whale activity continue to support Bitcoin's structure. “Over 403,000 BTC leaving exchanges this week has tightened supply, making prices more sensitive to renewed demand. Although a 25bps cut is widely expected, markets are more focused on the Fed's guidance for 2026.”

Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst, Delta Exchange, said traders are preparing for renewed volatility depending on the Fed's stance. “Ethereum's rally is being driven by institutional accumulation and declining exchange reserves, as only 8.7 percent of ETH now sits on exchanges and staking inflows exceed 40,000 ETH daily [...] Liquidity remains thin, if the Fed delivers a dovish signal, it could trigger a liquidity-driven rally across crypto market.”

Bitcoin's current range, analysts say, reflects a market waiting for policy clarity, while being supported by a tightening supply, institutional positioning, and improving sentiment. A move above $94,000–$95,000 (roughly Rs. 84.6 lakh–Rs. 85.2 lakh) could open the door for stronger upside, while failure to hold $90,000 (roughly Rs. 80.8 lakh) may keep volatility elevated in the near term.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

