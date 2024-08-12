Technology News
English Edition

Samsung to Collaborate with Illuvium to Transform TVs into Web3-Enabled Digital Hubs

Both Samsung and Illuvium will be taking the stage at the Gamescom 2024 event, scheduled to be held in Sydney later this year, to announce this collab.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 August 2024 17:50 IST
Samsung to Collaborate with Illuvium to Transform TVs into Web3-Enabled Digital Hubs

Photo Credit: Illuviam

Samsung ventured into the Web3 space in May 2019 with the introduction of its blockchain wallet app

Highlights
  • Illuvium was founded earlier this year
  • Samsung is looking to connect with younger customers via Web3
  • Samsung teamed up with Wilder World metaverse game in April 2024
Advertisement

Samsung has forged a new partnership with the NFT game Illuvium to promote its Web3 TVs to a younger, tech-savvy audience. This collaboration is Samsung's second major Web3 initiative in recent months. In April, the company teamed up with the Wilder World metaverse game to enhance the appeal of its televisions to Web3 enthusiasts. Samsung and Illuvium are set to take the stage at Gamescom 2024, scheduled in Sydney later this year, to officially announce their collaboration.

Commenting on the development, Illuvium said, “With Samsung Web3 TVs, you can experience the expansive Illuvium universe in your living room. Whether it's Illuvials, weapons, or suits, the stunning clarity on these big screens brings your in-game creations to life like never before.”

The brands aim to transform the traditional perception of television from a passive viewing experience into a dynamic showcase for digital collectibles. Through this partnership, the NFTs displayed on the TV screen will be part of the Illuvium ecosystem.

A blockchain-based role-playing game and a decentralised gaming studio, Illuviam is based on an alien world. Civilians transform into Rangers and capture creatures named Illuvials navigating around colourful and rugged terrains. The game launched in July this year, as per its LinkedIn handle.

With this partnership with Samsung, the game firm is looking to onboard an influx of people onto its ecosystem.

Samsung has long maintained its lead in the television market. In 2023, the company reportedly occupied a 30.1 percent market share of televisions sold globally. As per the latest figures, Samsung's visual display business that includes televisions, posted KRW 14.42 trillion (roughly Rs. 88,297 crore) in consolidated revenue and KRW 0.49 trillion (roughly Rs. 3,000 crore) in operating profit in the second quarter of 2024.

“As part of Samsung's TX1 campaign, Illuvium is one of only two gaming partners chosen for this initiative. Users can acquire Samsung Gen3 Chip and GEN3RATOR NFTs by participating and unlocking exclusive partner NFTs, including limited pieces from Illuvium,” the gaming platform posted in a thread on X.

Samsung has been accelerating efforts to bring Web3 to its clients since May 2019 with the launch of the Samsung Blockchain Wallet App. In April 2023, the company teamed up with Crypto.com to offer asset trading services on devices from the Galaxy Z fold series.

Between 2022 and 2024, the company has partnered with Wilder World, Theta Labs, and Nifty Gateway to get NFTs to its smart TV and smartphone ecosystems.

Commenting on its own Web3 initiatives, Samsung said, “Working on the future of the internet, we're embracing decentralisation, blockchain technology, and cryptographic security to reimagine online encounters within the trusted Samsung Ecosystem. Join us on this transformative journey, where we fuse Web3 capabilities seamlessly into the digital landscape.”

Samsung's Web3 TV bundles also reportedly feature a Ledger Nano X hardware crypto wallet as well as a GEN3RATOR NFT.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Samsung, Web3, NFTs, Illuviam
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Realme 13 Series Launch in India Confirmed Via Teaser: Expected Specifications

Related Stories

Samsung to Collaborate with Illuvium to Transform TVs into Web3-Enabled Digital Hubs
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Review
  2. BSNL Introduces New OTA Platform for Easy SIM Swapping Across India
  3. Google Pixel 9 Series Could Be Available at Croma and More Offline Stores
  4. Oppo F27 5G India Launch Teased; Design Tipped Through Live Images
  5. Realme C63 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G Goes Official in India
  6. iPhone SE 4 Could Arrive With Apple Intelligence Features at Launch
  7. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba Review: Netflix Sequel Fails to Live Up to First Film
  8. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Leak Suggests Familiar Design, Triple Rear Cameras
  9. This is What the iQOO Z9s Series Smartphones Will Look Like
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme P2 Pro Storage, Colour Options, Other Details Leaked: Expected Specifications
  2. iQOO Z9s Series Design Revealed Ahead of India Launch, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC Confirmed for iQOO Z9s Pro
  3. Sennheiser HD 620S Headphones With Closed Back Design Launched in India
  4. Samsung to Collaborate with Illuvium to Transform TVs into Web3-Enabled Digital Hubs
  5. Realme 13 Series Launch in India Confirmed Via Teaser: Expected Specifications
  6. Apple Smart Glasses, Cheaper Vision Pro Reportedly in Apple’s Roadmap
  7. Oppo F27 5G Teased to Launch in India Soon; Alleged Live Images Give Sneak Peek at Design
  8. Pico 4S Mixed Reality Headset Images Leak, Hinting at a Vision Pro-Like Design
  9. iPhone 17 Air, a New Model With a Thinner Design Could Reportedly Be Launched Next Year
  10. The Witcher 4 Will Feature Geralt of Rivia, but Not as the Protagonist, Voice Actor Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »