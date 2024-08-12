Samsung has forged a new partnership with the NFT game Illuvium to promote its Web3 TVs to a younger, tech-savvy audience. This collaboration is Samsung's second major Web3 initiative in recent months. In April, the company teamed up with the Wilder World metaverse game to enhance the appeal of its televisions to Web3 enthusiasts. Samsung and Illuvium are set to take the stage at Gamescom 2024, scheduled in Sydney later this year, to officially announce their collaboration.

Commenting on the development, Illuvium said, “With Samsung Web3 TVs, you can experience the expansive Illuvium universe in your living room. Whether it's Illuvials, weapons, or suits, the stunning clarity on these big screens brings your in-game creations to life like never before.”

The brands aim to transform the traditional perception of television from a passive viewing experience into a dynamic showcase for digital collectibles. Through this partnership, the NFTs displayed on the TV screen will be part of the Illuvium ecosystem.

A blockchain-based role-playing game and a decentralised gaming studio, Illuviam is based on an alien world. Civilians transform into Rangers and capture creatures named Illuvials navigating around colourful and rugged terrains. The game launched in July this year, as per its LinkedIn handle.

With this partnership with Samsung, the game firm is looking to onboard an influx of people onto its ecosystem.

Samsung has long maintained its lead in the television market. In 2023, the company reportedly occupied a 30.1 percent market share of televisions sold globally. As per the latest figures, Samsung's visual display business that includes televisions, posted KRW 14.42 trillion (roughly Rs. 88,297 crore) in consolidated revenue and KRW 0.49 trillion (roughly Rs. 3,000 crore) in operating profit in the second quarter of 2024.

“As part of Samsung's TX1 campaign, Illuvium is one of only two gaming partners chosen for this initiative. Users can acquire Samsung Gen3 Chip and GEN3RATOR NFTs by participating and unlocking exclusive partner NFTs, including limited pieces from Illuvium,” the gaming platform posted in a thread on X.

Samsung has been accelerating efforts to bring Web3 to its clients since May 2019 with the launch of the Samsung Blockchain Wallet App. In April 2023, the company teamed up with Crypto.com to offer asset trading services on devices from the Galaxy Z fold series.

Between 2022 and 2024, the company has partnered with Wilder World, Theta Labs, and Nifty Gateway to get NFTs to its smart TV and smartphone ecosystems.

Commenting on its own Web3 initiatives, Samsung said, “Working on the future of the internet, we're embracing decentralisation, blockchain technology, and cryptographic security to reimagine online encounters within the trusted Samsung Ecosystem. Join us on this transformative journey, where we fuse Web3 capabilities seamlessly into the digital landscape.”

Samsung's Web3 TV bundles also reportedly feature a Ledger Nano X hardware crypto wallet as well as a GEN3RATOR NFT.