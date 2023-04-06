Technology News

NCB Said to Have Busted Narcotics Gang Involved in DarkNet, Cryptocurrency

It was busted in a first-of-its-kind operation that detected and dismantled the drug market on the Darknet and on social media.

By PTI | Updated: 6 April 2023 16:29 IST
NCB Said to Have Busted Narcotics Gang Involved in DarkNet, Cryptocurrency

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Bermix Studio

NCB is carrying out operations against drug cartels

Highlights
  • NCB seized about 34.5 kg of heroin, 5.5 kg morphine and more
  • Two heroin processing labs were also busted
  • So far, the NCB has recovered about Rs 4 crore drug money

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted an international criminal gang that dealt in drugs using DarkNet and cryptocurrency with linkages in several countries as well as multiple states in India, sources said.

The bureau is carrying out operations against drug cartels under the direct supervision of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, pursuant to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to put an end to the narcotics trade in the country, they said.

The gang had linkages in the US, Netherlands, and Canada, and in states of West Bengal, Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Assam, sources said.

It was busted in a first-of-its-kind operation that detected and dismantled the drug market on the Darknet and on social media run by anonymous and professional traffickers, and a home delivery network, they said.

The modus operandi of the drug traffickers included the use of the Darknet, cryptocurrency, digital media, UPIs, and fake KYC documents as well as post and courier services, the sources said.

Consequent to strategic and operational planning, during the operation, spanning over 11 months, 47 cases were registered, 40 people arrested and a variety of drugs and cash seized by the NCB in 2021-22, they said.

The highlight of the operation was the coordination with foreign drug liaison officers, and excellent coordination among various zonal units of the NCB and state police forces for simultaneous operations, the sources said. National Disaster Response Force divers were also used for retrieving crucial evidence from deep waters.

For excellent investigation, three NCB officers were awarded the Union Home Minister's Medal for Investigation, the sources said.

In Ludhiana, the NCB has also busted a "basket" case having international drug racket links in Dubai, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Seventeen people were arrested, including kingpins, traffickers, white-collar criminals, two afghan heroin processing experts and members of the alleged Jaggu Bhagwan Puria gang. The seizure in the case included about 34.5 kg of heroin, 5.5 kg morphine, 0.6 kg opium, 23.6 kg narcotics powder, acetic anhydride, bullets and magazines.

Two heroin processing labs were also busted, the sources said.

Three different modes of smuggling of heroin - sea route through Mundra port, land route through Attari-Wagah border and the international border -- were used by this syndicate.

The NCB's financial investigation has also identified Hawala network money payment channels and a group of companies involved in it.

The identified assets include 45 properties, many front businesses, including liquor brands, real estate, pubs and restaurants and 190 bank accounts.

So far, the NCB has recovered about Rs 4 crore drug money. It has also frozen 35 properties, 24 bank accounts worth Rs 32 crore. The NCB is looking at freezing at least Rs 50 crore worth of assets, the sources said.

 

Smartphone companies have launched many compelling devices over the first quarter of 2023. What are some of the best phones launched in 2023 you can buy today? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NCB, RBI, Cryptocurrency, Darknet
RBI to Develop Centralised Online Portal to Access Details of Unclaimed Deposits Across Banks

Related Stories

NCB Said to Have Busted Narcotics Gang Involved in DarkNet, Cryptocurrency
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Says Its Tensor-Powered AI Supercomputer Is Faster Than Nvidia
  2. Samsung Galaxy A24 New Design Renders, Key Specifications Tipped
  3. These Old iPhone Models Could Support iOS 17: Check Here
  4. India to Assemble Up to Half of Apple's iPhone Models by 2027: Report
  5. Motorola Edge 40 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched: Price, Details
  6. iOS 17 Might Not be Available for These iPhone Models: All Details
  7. Realme Narzo N55 Will Launch in India on This Date
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Playing It Safe?
  9. OnePlus Nord Buds 2 First Impressions
  10. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Launched in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A24 New Design Renders, Key Specifications Leaked: Report
  2. iPhone Shipments From India Increased by 65 Percent in 2022 as Apple Diversified Supply Chain: Report
  3. NCB Said to Have Busted Narcotics Gang Involved in DarkNet, Cryptocurrency
  4. RBI to Develop Centralised Online Portal to Access Details of Unclaimed Deposits Across Banks
  5. Oppo Tipped to Be Working on 300W SuperVooc Fast Charging System
  6. Satoshi Nakamoto Could Be 48, Birth Date of Anonymous BTC Creator Believed to Be Hint for Historical Event
  7. Tecno Spark 10C With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: All Details
  8. RBI Proposes Expanding Reach of UPI to Allow for Credit via Pre-Approved Bank Lines
  9. Apple to Focus on a Revamped Control Center With Upcoming iOS 17 Software Update: Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Specifications Tipped; May Use Same Rear Cameras as Predecessors
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.