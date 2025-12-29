Constable Kanakam Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Constable Kanakam is a Telugu-based thriller web series that mixes well with the rural backdrop and involves a criminal investigation. This story tells about the determined young constable Kanakam, who leads a simple lifestyle and gets into different chaos and conflicts inadvertently. This season tells about the mystery of the vanishing of people. There are many secrets buried in the rural jurisdiction. Season 2 promises and builds the suspense with high emotional intensity. It is the anticipated Telugu chapter under the mystery thriller that offers the audience an exceptional piece of suspense.

When and Where to Watch

Constable Kanakam Season 2 is going to air on January 8, 2026. This season will stream on the OTT, ETV Win.

Trailer and Plot

This second season has the crime investigation that is going to be in the backdrop of the village from Season 1. The plot begins with Varsha Bollamma, Kanakam, who is a constable and faces many layers of the mystery, danger and the true personality of the person who has committed the crime. She got to know the reason behind the disappearance of people. With many twists and turns in the story with thrilling scenes. Season 2 reveals many questions, and it poses the threats that can put her life in danger.

Cast and Crew

The actors in Constable Kanakam are Varsha Bollamma, Rajeev Kanakala, and the show also features actor Srinivas Avasarala. Prasanth Kumar Dimmala has written and directed this web series.

Reception

There are mixed reviews for season 1 by critics and audience, with an average rating of 6.9 out of 10 on IMDb.