Technology News
English Edition

ISS Microgravity Experiment Reveal How Particles Behave Without Gravity

ISS microgravity experiments reveal how particles cluster, helping science on Earth and future space missions.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 December 2025 23:00 IST
ISS Microgravity Experiment Reveal How Particles Behave Without Gravity

Photo Credit: NASA/Zena Cardman

Particles floating and clustering during a microgravity experiment aboard the ISS.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • ISS experiment studies particle motion without gravity
  • Findings may improve fire safety and dust control in space
  • Research supports Artemis and future Mars missions
Advertisement

Scientists studying physics in microgravity aboard the International Space Station are gaining fresh insights into how tiny particles behave when gravity is almost absent. In a recent experiment inside the station's Destiny laboratory, small metal ball bearings were placed in a thick fluid and shaken at different speeds. Without gravity dragging them down, the particles started clustering in unexpected ways. This simple arrangement, researchers say, offers a glimpse of hitherto hidden physical rules that are difficult to observe on Earth, where gravity always prevails over motion and structure.

NASA Microgravity Experiment Reveals How Particles Cluster and Flow in Space

According to a NASA research report, Fluid Particles, was conducted in the Microgravity Science Glovebox, a sealed work area that enables crew members to safely handle delicate investigations. A container of viscous fluid mixed with embedded particles was subject to oscillating forces, and researchers observed the way that particles clumped together and formed larger patterns when gravity didn't get in the way.

Observing particle behaviour in microgravity aids spacecraft fire safety, reduces lunar dust hazards, and supports controlled soil and water use for space habitats.

Microgravity Insights Offer Earth Benefits and Aid Future Moon–Mars Missions

Findings help Earth studies, reflecting pollen spread, algae blooms, plastics, and sea-salt storms as forces are isolated for climate research in microgravity.

Beyond immediate applications, this research is supporting long-term mission planning for Artemis Moon missions and human Mars missions, as the knowledge of microgravity physics helps astronauts for safe, extended space living and work.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: microgravity, ISS research, Particle Physics, Space Science, NASA, Artemis
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Gadgets 360 Picks Best Camera Smartphones of 2025: iPhone 17 Pro Max to Xiaomi 15 Ultra
Fusion Reactors Could Generate Axions, Offering a New Path to Detect Dark Matter

Related Stories

ISS Microgravity Experiment Reveal How Particles Behave Without Gravity
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Foxconn's Manufacturing Expansion in India Is Straight Out of Its China Playbook
  2. Vijay Sales Announces Apple Days Sale With Offers on These Apple Products
  3. Why the Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Might Launch at a Higher Price in 2026
  4. Here's How Much the Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini Might Cost in India
  5. Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Confirmed to Launch With This Snapdragon Chipset
  6. Vivo X300 Ultra Surfaces on Certification Website Ahead of 2026 Launch
  7. OnePlus Turbo 6, Turbo 6V Price Range Leaked, Might Cost More in India
#Latest Stories
  1. New Electrochemical Method Doubles Hydrogen Output While Cutting Energy Costs
  2. JWST Spots Most Distant Supernova Ever, From 730 Million Years After Big Bang
  3. ISRO Plans Third Launch Pad at Sriharikota in Four Years to Support Heavier Satellites
  4. ISS Microgravity Experiment Reveal How Particles Behave Without Gravity
  5. Fusion Reactors Could Generate Axions, Offering a New Path to Detect Dark Matter
  6. Meant For You (2025) Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About this Turkish Film
  7. Constable Kanakam Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. Americana (2025) Now Streaming on Prime Video: What To Know About This Darkly Comic Crime Thriller
  9. Motorola Signature India Launch Date Announced; Company Teases Design, Fabric Finish
  10. Foxconn’s Manufacturing Expansion in India Is Straight Out of Its China Playbook
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »