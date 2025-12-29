ISS Microgravity Experiment Reveal How Particles Behave Without Gravity

Scientists studying physics in microgravity aboard the International Space Station are gaining fresh insights into how tiny particles behave when gravity is almost absent. In a recent experiment inside the station's Destiny laboratory, small metal ball bearings were placed in a thick fluid and shaken at different speeds. Without gravity dragging them down, the particles started clustering in unexpected ways. This simple arrangement, researchers say, offers a glimpse of hitherto hidden physical rules that are difficult to observe on Earth, where gravity always prevails over motion and structure.

NASA Microgravity Experiment Reveals How Particles Cluster and Flow in Space

According to a NASA research report, Fluid Particles, was conducted in the Microgravity Science Glovebox, a sealed work area that enables crew members to safely handle delicate investigations. A container of viscous fluid mixed with embedded particles was subject to oscillating forces, and researchers observed the way that particles clumped together and formed larger patterns when gravity didn't get in the way.

Observing particle behaviour in microgravity aids spacecraft fire safety, reduces lunar dust hazards, and supports controlled soil and water use for space habitats.

Microgravity Insights Offer Earth Benefits and Aid Future Moon–Mars Missions

Findings help Earth studies, reflecting pollen spread, algae blooms, plastics, and sea-salt storms as forces are isolated for climate research in microgravity.

Beyond immediate applications, this research is supporting long-term mission planning for Artemis Moon missions and human Mars missions, as the knowledge of microgravity physics helps astronauts for safe, extended space living and work.