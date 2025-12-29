Technology News
Americana (2025) Now Streaming on Prime Video: What To Know About This Darkly Comic Crime Thriller

Americana (2025) is a crime thriller that mixes dark humour, emotional conflicts, and suspense.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 December 2025 21:47 IST
Americana (2025) Now Streaming on Prime Video: What To Know About This Darkly Comic Crime Thriller

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Americana (2025) crime thriller on Prime Video with Sydney Sweeney & Paul Hauser; suspense, humour plot

  • Americana (2025) is a modern crime thriller with dark comic tones
  • Now streaming on Prime Video in multiple Indian languages
  • Follows the chaos surrounding a stolen Native American artefact
Americana 2025 is a crime thriller that goes together with dark humour, emotional tensions and suspense. The movie follows the story of a rare Native American artefact. It starts with violent events when it reaches the black market. There is a shy waitress and a troubled veteran of war who went into the chaos and got into danger from criminals. It has moral dilemmas and unexpected alliances, and many unpredictable collaborations. With a strong cast, the movie gives you a modern twist on the Western genre.

When and Where to Watch

Americana was in cinemas during 2025 and is now hitting the home screens on the only OTT, Prime Videos in plenty of languages in India.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer of the movie is set in the dark comic world of the crime scene, which is focused on the stolen Lakota “ghost shirt”. When the artefact comes to the surface illegally. Several people try to claim the profit, redemption or power. A shy waitress teams up with the injured ex-shoulder and gets drawn into the violent and uncertain world of smugglers, collectors, and criminals. The loyalties get shifted, and the persistent tension builds. This story is about the exploration of temptations, human helplessness and survival in the modern Western setting.

Cast and Crew

The actors in the movie are Sydney Sweeney, Paul Walter Hauser, Halsey and others. In supporting role there have been Eric Dane, Simon Rex, Zahn McClarnon, and others. It has been directed and written by Tony Tost. Alex Saks has produced the movie.

Reception

This movie holds 68% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. It has blended views of both critics and viewers.

