New Electrochemical Method Doubles Hydrogen Output While Cutting Energy Costs

Scientists have developed a new electrochemical method that can double the hydrogen produced when splitting water molecules with electricity while lowering energy use by up to 40%. The process uses a readily available, inexpensive, and easy-to-process organic compound and a modified copper catalyst, where the production of hydrogen takes place already at low voltages compared to conventional electrolysis. The method could be a promising way to scale up production of hydrogen, which is an important chemical for fuel cells, making ammonia, and direct energy production, researchers mentioned. By pairing water electrolysis with the oxidation of an organic molecule, the process produces excess hydrogen as well as valuable chemical byproducts.

Efficient Hydrogen Production: Copper Catalyst Turns Biomass into Hydrogen and Bioplastic Precursors

According to a Chemical Engineering Journal report, the researchers added a hydroxymethylfurfural (HMF) to the anode chamber, along with a unique copper catalyst. The HMF sucked electrons from the anode to oxidize it in the clear solution that became hydrogen and a begotten substance which could, potentially, serve as raw materials for making biodegradable plastics. The single-atom catalyst stabilized the copper atoms, increasing reaction efficiency and operating at roughly 1volt below standard methods for water electrolysis, cutting energy use.

Hydrogen is in growing demand all around the world, but traditional steam reforming of hydrocarbons to produce it is an energy-intensive and high-carbon dioxide-emitting process.

Turning Waste into Energy: New Method Promises Efficient, Sustainable Hydrogen Production

This new concept might allow clean hydrogen to be generated alongside surplus low-value organic compounds as a feedstock. Similar aldehyde molecules could slot in for HMF, experts mentioned, broadening the technique's utility.

The researchers cautioned that catalyst stability must be improved for long-term use, but the approach is an important step toward efficient, sustainable green hydrogen.