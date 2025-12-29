Technology News
Motorola Signature India Launch Date Announced; Company Teases Design, Fabric Finish

The Motorola Signature rear panel will have a fabric finish, and could feature a periscope telephoto camera.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 December 2025 19:19 IST
Motorola Signature India Launch Date Announced; Company Teases Design, Fabric Finish

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Signature Class is teased to arrive with a periscope telephoto rear camera

Highlights
  • Motorola teases periscope telephoto camera on Signature
  • The handset is teased to include a squircle rear camera unit
  • The Motorola Signature may support 16GB RAM and Android 16
Motorola Signature will launch in India in January. The company announced the launch date and teased the design of the upcoming handset. Positioned as a premium model, the smartphone has been showcased through official posts and a Flipkart microsite, confirming a fabric-finished rear panel and a flat display with slim bezels. Motorola has also hinted at advanced camera hardware, including a periscope telephoto lens, alongside flagship-grade performance. The phone appeared on a popular benchmarking site as well.

Motorola Signature Will Launch in India on January 7, 2026

In a post on X, the company confirmed that the Motorola Signature will be unveiled in India on January 7, 2026. It is touted as a premium offering, and the live Flipkart microsite of the handset teases a few details related to its design, without revealing its hardware specifications.

motorola signature inline Motorola

Photo Credit: X/ Motorola

 

The rear panel on the Motorola Signature will have a fabric finish and the handset will sport a flat display, with uniform, slim bezels and a centred hole-punch slot for the front camera. The right edge features the volume rocker and the power button. Another button appears on the left edge, which could be a camera control button or may be used as a customisable shortcut key for AI access or other functions.

Motorola has also revealed the rear camera module for the upcoming Signature handset. A teaser image suggests that for photography, like many top-end models, the smartphone will be equipped with a periscope telephoto shooter. 

The Motorola Signature was previously reportedly spotted on Geekbench. It scored 2,854 points in single core and 9,411 points in multi core tests. The listing showed a CPU with two cores at 3.80GHz and six cores at 3.32GHz, along with an Adreno 829 GPU, pointing to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC. It also revealed support for 16GB of RAM and Android 16 out of the box.

Previous leaks suggest the Motorola Signature may arrive with stylus support, in Carbon and Martini Olive colour options. Its triple rear camera unit is expected to include 50-megapixel rear camera sensors, including a primary Sony Lytia sensor with optical image stabilisation.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Motorola Signature Class India Launch, Motorola Signature Class, Motorola Signature, Motorola
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Upcoming Smartphones in January 2026: OnePlus Turbo 6 Series, Honor Power 2, Realme 16 Pro Series, More
