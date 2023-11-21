Technology News

Three Arrested for Allegedly Cheating Nagpur Businessman of Rs. 10 Lakh in Crypto Scam

Victim Rukesh Waikar (37) invested Rs 10 lakh in October and filed a complaint after the accused failed to fulfil their promise.

By Press Trust of India with G360 inputs | Updated: 22 November 2023 10:16 IST
Three Arrested for Allegedly Cheating Nagpur Businessman of Rs. 10 Lakh in Crypto Scam

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Bermix Studio

The accused have been booked for cheating and other offences under Indian Penal Code

Highlights
  • Crypto space is largely unregulated and volatile
  • Police have cautioned the general public to remain vigilant
  • Indian police are taking active steps to bust crypto rackets
Advertisement

Three persons were booked for allegedly cheating a businessman of Rs 10 lakh in Nagpur by promising high returns on investment in cryptocurrency, a police official said on Monday.

Victim Rukesh Waikar (37) invested Rs 10 lakh in October and filed a complaint after the accused, identified as Kiran Bhalerao, Mahesh Kumar Dadwadi and Sumit Boria, failed to fulfil their promise, the Wadi police station official said.

The accused have been booked for cheating and other offences under Indian Penal Code and further probe was underway, he added. 

Despite repeated reminders from experts from the crypto community as well as from national and international law enforcement agencies — the number of scam cases around crypto assets have seemingly increased in number.

Just earlier this month, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Odisha arrested the Country Head of 'Yes World Crypto Token', namely Sandeep Choudhary (40), from Jaipur. The arrest was made after the police found that Yes World was a huge Ponzi scheme that may have affected thousands of people. 

A Special Investigation Team (SIT), meanwhile, is also conducting searches in different parts of Himachal Pradesh to unearth a long running crypto scam. The SIT investigations have revealed that at least one lakh people have been duped in the fraud, and 2.5 lakh IDs have been found, including multiple IDs of the same person.

Back in October, the Navi Mumbai cyber police froze several bank accounts involving amounts worth Rs 32.66 crore. 

In light of these back-to-back cases, police have cautioned the general public to remain vigilant and exercise caution on such investment schemes, particularly in the cryptocurrency space.

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Crypto Scam, India
MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Chipset With Support for Generative AI, Stable Diffusion Unveiled
Spotify Allowed to Sidestep Play Store Fees as Part of Confidential Deal, Google Executive Says

Related Stories

Three Arrested for Allegedly Cheating Nagpur Businessman of Rs. 10 Lakh in Crypto Scam
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme C65 5G India Launch Timeline, Price, Key Specifications Tipped
  2. Samsung Galaxy A55 Likely to Come With 25W Fast Charging Support
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Allegedly Spotted on BIS; Could Launch Soon
  4. OnePlus Buds 3 Purportedly Surface on BIS, FCC Websites
  5. This Is When You Can Expect to Buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Series
  6. Redmi Note 13R Pro With 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: See Price
  7. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Said to Be Receiving Stable Android 14 Update
  8. Tecno Spark Go 2024 With 6.6-Inch HD+ Display Launched at This Price
  9. Jio Working on 'Cloud' Laptop Meant to Cut Ownership Costs: Report
  10. Honor 100 Series Specifications, Price Tipped Ahead of Launch: See Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Dips as Binance CEO Pleads Guilty to Violating US Laws, BNB Down by 11 Percent
  2. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Steps Down, Pleads Guilty to Settle US Illicit Finance Probe
  3. Nothing Chats Partner Sunbird Informs Users of Temporary Shutdown Amid Reports of Security Issues
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Allegedly Appears on BIS Website; Launch Could be Imminent
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Reportedly Receives Android 14-Based One UI 6 Update
  6. Sam Altman in Talks to Return at OpenAI as Microsoft Seeks Governance Changes at Firm: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy A55 Reportedly Spotted on 3C Website; Could Offer 25W Fast Charging Support
  8. Insta360 Ace, Ace Pro Action Cameras With 2.4-Inch Flip-Up Touchscreen, Leica Lenses Launched
  9. Spotify Allowed to Sidestep Play Store Fees as Part of Confidential Deal, Google Executive Says
  10. iPhone 16 Pro to Feature 120mm Tetraprism Camera From iPhone 15 Pro Max: Ming-Chi Kuo
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »