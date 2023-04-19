Donald Trump, the controversial former President of the US, has decided to venture deeper into the Web3 world by launching a brand-new collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The American billionaire has chosen the Polygon blockchain to support this second series of digital collectibles. In total, 47,000 digital cards showing Trump in over-the-top avatars will be rolled out as part of his second NFT series. As stated by Trump, these NFTs are merely limited-edition collectible items that his admirers can own or auction off in secondary sales.

Each NFT from Trump's Digital Cards NFTs is priced expensively at $99 (roughly Rs. 8,140). Riding on the success of his first NFT series however, he has expressed confidence that these new 47,000 digital collectibles will also be sold off within just a short time since their launch.

“Original cards sold out so fast, everybody is asking me to do another series. Well, I've got some fantastic news for you. My Trump digital trading cards are back with a bang,” the 76-year-old businessman said in an announcement video.

Each of the Trump NFT Digital Trading card comes with a unique pre-set rarity quotient.

Buyers to purchase a total of 47 NFTs from this collection also have been promised a dinner with Trump himself.

The secondary sales of Trump's previous NFT pieces picked pace in recent days after he was charged with 34 felony counts of allegedly falsifying business records via random money transfers to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Trump's legal team has denied all charges and requested a trial be slated for later next year.

Nineteen days after the New York grand jury indicted Trump, he announced his second NFT collection.

“I want my fans and supporters to make money, and have fun doing it. I could have raised the price much higher and I believe it still would have sold well, with a lot more money coming to me, but I didn't choose to do so,” Trump posted on his Truth Social networking platform.

Glimpses of Trump's new NFT cards have emerged on Twitter.

Donald Trump just released NFT's as apart of his series of ‘Trump Cards.'



Here are two of them. Both appear to depict his conquering of the world, as his been foreshadowed many times before. pic.twitter.com/2GXWXIR8L6 — Donnie Darkened (@DonnieDarkened) April 18, 2023

Grifters got to grift. Trump selling new collection of NFT digital trading cards, including a weird dystopian Trump that's thin…with a dog. Get them now for the low, low price of only $99 each. pic.twitter.com/7pB5QtBFVP — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) April 19, 2023

Donald Trump just announced Series 2 of his NFT collection.



“These are just like baseball cards, but you collect them digitally, on your computer or phone.”



These are some of the possible mints: pic.twitter.com/Rsf0BnGFcl — Satvik Sethi (@sxtvik) April 18, 2023

In December last year, when Trump launched his first NFT series, he said he was doing it for the “cute art”.

Last week it was reported that Trump's previously launched 45,000 NFTs had sold out within a day, and he could have managed to churn up to $1 million (roughly Rs. 8 crore) from those sales.

