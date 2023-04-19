Technology News

Donald Trump Brings Second NFT Collection After Harvesting Around $1 Million From First: Details

Trump says these NFTs are merely limited-edition collectible items that his admirers can own or auction off in secondary sales.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 19 April 2023 20:13 IST
Donald Trump Brings Second NFT Collection After Harvesting Around $1 Million From First: Details

Photo Credit: Trump Digital Trading Cards

Buyers who purchase a total of 47 NFTs from this collection could get to meet Trump himself

  • Trump launched his first NFT collection in December
  • Trump has posted the announcement on Truth Social
  • Trump expects to see record sales for these new NFT pieces as well

Donald Trump, the controversial former President of the US, has decided to venture deeper into the Web3 world by launching a brand-new collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The American billionaire has chosen the Polygon blockchain to support this second series of digital collectibles. In total, 47,000 digital cards showing Trump in over-the-top avatars will be rolled out as part of his second NFT series. As stated by Trump, these NFTs are merely limited-edition collectible items that his admirers can own or auction off in secondary sales.

Each NFT from Trump's Digital Cards NFTs is priced expensively at $99 (roughly Rs. 8,140). Riding on the success of his first NFT series however, he has expressed confidence that these new 47,000 digital collectibles will also be sold off within just a short time since their launch.

“Original cards sold out so fast, everybody is asking me to do another series. Well, I've got some fantastic news for you. My Trump digital trading cards are back with a bang,” the 76-year-old businessman said in an announcement video.

Each of the Trump NFT Digital Trading card comes with a unique pre-set rarity quotient.

Buyers to purchase a total of 47 NFTs from this collection also have been promised a dinner with Trump himself.

The secondary sales of Trump's previous NFT pieces picked pace in recent days after he was charged with 34 felony counts of allegedly falsifying business records via random money transfers to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Trump's legal team has denied all charges and requested a trial be slated for later next year.

Nineteen days after the New York grand jury indicted Trump, he announced his second NFT collection.

“I want my fans and supporters to make money, and have fun doing it. I could have raised the price much higher and I believe it still would have sold well, with a lot more money coming to me, but I didn't choose to do so,” Trump posted on his Truth Social networking platform.

Glimpses of Trump's new NFT cards have emerged on Twitter.

In December last year, when Trump launched his first NFT series, he said he was doing it for the “cute art”.

Last week it was reported that Trump's previously launched 45,000 NFTs had sold out within a day, and he could have managed to churn up to $1 million (roughly Rs. 8 crore) from those sales.

Samsung Galaxy A24 With 50-Megapixel Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

