The Samsung Galaxy M36 5G is expected to go official in India soon. The handset will arrive as the successor to the Galaxy M35 5G, which made its debut in July. In recent weeks, the company has been teasing several details about the handset including its design and some of its features, while leaks have also given us a pretty good idea of what to expect. The new Galaxy M-series phone is expected to be introduced with a lightweight design and a refreshed colour palette.

As we approach its launch date, we've curated all of the information available about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M36 5G. Here's all you need to know about the phone including its launch date, expected price in India, features, specifications, and more.

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G Launch Details

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G will be launched in India on June 27. With almost three days remaining before its debut, we can expect more details about the handset to be announced soon. We will keep you updated with our coverage of the Samsung Galaxy M36 5G.

Samsung has announced that the Galaxy M36 5G will be priced under Rs. 20,000 in India. At this price point, it could compete against the likes of CMF Phone 2 Pro, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, and the Realme P3.

The handset is expected to be available for purchase via Amazon and the official Samsung India website once unveiled. The South Korean tech giant has also created a microsite dedicated to the phone's launch on the e-commerce platform.

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G Features and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G is teased to arrive with a refreshed design and a focus on durability. Through social media posts and press notes, the company has also revealed other specifications of the handset. Here's everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy M36 5G based on official teasers, leaks, and rumours.

Design

Samsung says the Galaxy M36 5G will be offered in three colour options — Orange Haze, Serene Green, and Velvet Black. It is confirmed to measure 7.7mm in thickness and boast Corning Gorilla Glass Victus screen protection.

Teaser images indicate that the handset will sport a flat display and back panel, which is seen with a vertically-placed pill-shaped triple camera setup and an LED flash. The right spine of the Samsung Galaxy M36 5G will feature the power button and volume rockers.

Display

Reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy M36 5G may get a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to have a hole-punch cutout for the front-facing selfie camera.

Performance and Software

The upcoming Galaxy M-series phone was recently spotted on Geekbench with the octa-core Exynos 1380 SoC, which gets four performance cores clocked at 2.40GHz and four efficiency cores operating at 2.0GHz. It may be complemented by an Arm Mali G68 GPU and at least 6GB of RAM.

The phone is expected to ship with One UI 7 based on Android 15. Samsung has teased that the handset will debut with a range of artificial intelligence (AI)-backed features, such as the Galaxy AI suite and Google's Circle-to-Search.

Cameras

In the camera department, the Samsung Galaxy M36 5G is confirmed to be equipped with a triple rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. It is also expected to pack a 12-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Both front and rear cameras of the Galaxy M36 5G will support 4K video recording, as per the company.

Battery

According to reports, the Samsung Galaxy M36 5G could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging support.

For more details, stay tuned for our coverage of the Samsung Galaxy M36 5G leading up to its launch in India on June 27.