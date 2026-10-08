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Ethereum Researcher Cautions AI Could Threaten Crypto Wallet Security

Justin Drake proposed gradually moving large crypto holdings to addresses whose public keys have never been exposed.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 8 October 2026 17:39 IST
Ethereum Researcher Cautions AI Could Threaten Crypto Wallet Security

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Immo Wegmann

Fresh Ethereum addresses can keep their public keys hidden until they sign transactions.

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Highlights
  • Drake said no ECDSA-breaking attack has been developed yet
  • Ethereum addresses reveal public keys after signing transactions
  • Buterin favours hash-based cryptography where possible
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Justin Drake, an Ethereum Foundation researcher, has asked crypto holders to be ready for the possibility of an AI-enabled cracking of the Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm (ECDSA), stating on October 7 that a worst-case scenario is possible “in months, not years” before quantum computers become a threat. In an October 7 post on X, Drake called on the blockchain industry to start thinking about “bunker mode,” which is a term that he coined. The idea is based on a slow transfer of funds to new addresses, where the public keys have never been exposed, starting with large wallets.   

Vitalik Buterin Urges Caution Without Calling for Immediate Fund Transfers

This warning of Drake is still relevant as a risk scenario, but is definitely not proof that ECDSA can be broken. In Drake's definition of the extreme case, he describes the possibility of an attack when a private key is revealed from a public key within one week using the existing hardware. The large GPU clusters might be used for this purpose. However, no attack of this kind has yet been developed.

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The ECDSA algorithm is used to authenticate transactions originating from standard Ethereum addresses. This protocol serves an important purpose for Bitcoin wallet security. The private key creates a digital signature, whereas the public key allows for its verification without knowing the private key.

The official Ethereum post-quantum document indicates that a regular Ethereum address that is just receiving transactions and has never made a transaction would not have exposed its public key to the chain. However, after signing a transaction by this account, the public key will be able to be derived from the signature, which may enable future techniques to derive the private key from it.

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has commented on this warning by promoting more caution about AI-assisted math without suggesting immediate movement of funds.

Buterin mentioned that he “does not recommend anyone scramble” to move funds into new wallets now. He explained that developers need to be careful about these advances in math and avoid relying on cryptographic algorithms that could appear to be weaker than anticipated.

But his concerns do not end there. Buterin stated that the security provided by lattice-based cryptography might come under stress because of some AI-assisted mathematical breakthroughs within the next two years. However, he did not say that any of the lattice-based systems have been cracked. He prefers hash-based schemes where possible and uses more conservative parameter sets for lattices. 

Earlier this year, research by Google said that quantum computers may require far less computational power than previously estimated to break encryption. The study suggests that cryptographic systems could be more vulnerable than earlier projections indicated. This has raised fresh concerns across the crypto industry, as advances in quantum computing may accelerate the timeline for potential attacks on widely used encryption standards and challenge the long-term security of blockchain-based systems globally. 

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

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Further reading: Crypto Security, AI threat, Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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