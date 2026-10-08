Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Wallet to Add USDC Transfers for 82 Million Galaxy Devices in the US

Eligible users will be able to send USDC to crypto wallets and bank accounts across more than 60 countries.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 8 October 2026 15:24 IST
Samsung Wallet to Add USDC Transfers for 82 Million Galaxy Devices in the US

Photo Credit: Unsplash/BoliviaInteligente

Coinbase will serve as the sub-custodian for USDC stored through Samsung Wallet

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • USDC will be Samsung Wallet’s first supported stablecoin
  • Coinbase Prime Vault will store USDC held through the service
  • Bastion will provide infrastructure for cross-border payments
Advertisement

Samsung Electronics has announced its plans for a USDC transfer facility using Samsung Wallet in late October, which will allow Galaxy customers in the US to transfer funds from Samsung wallets to crypto wallets and banks abroad. According to the statement released by the company on October 7, the service will roll out during the last week of October on 82 million US Galaxy devices and will support sending payments to 60+ countries via bank-to-bank payments internationally. This will enable eligible customers to make USDC transfers to crypto wallets at no cost for transfers from Samsung.  Samsung Wallet Will Use Biometric Authentication for USDC Transfers  

Samsung Wallet Will Use Biometric Authentication for USDC Transfers  

The announcement by Samsung further stated that bank account recipients can receive money in their native currency without having any knowledge of crypto assets or the need to download a wallet. The project is being carried out by Samsung in collaboration with Bastion and Coinbase, with Solana and Sui joining in as the infrastructure providers for this project. Through this new project, users of Galaxy devices will have the facility to receive stablecoins without having to download any crypto wallet app.

VoltSamsung Wallet Discussion
Explore More...

The Samsung official stated that the integration makes the use of personal keys redundant. The USDC stablecoin is the first type of stablecoin supported and will act as the default dollar stablecoin once the user chooses the Buy Stablecoin option. The Samsung official stated that the integration makes the use of personal keys redundant. The USDC stablecoin is the first type of stablecoin supported and will act as the default dollar stablecoin once the user chooses the Buy Stablecoin option.

International transactions to accounts that meet the criteria will have a different flow of action. Individuals from more than 60 supported countries will be able to get money in their local currency without any difficulty, although applicable fees may vary depending on the destination. The fiat on-ramps and off-ramps will also form part of the process, which will allow eligible users to move between conventional money and USDC through the supported payment infrastructure.

In the case of custody, Samsung has chosen Bastion for the cross-border payments system, while Coinbase will act as the sub-custodian for the same. Bastion is a licensed stablecoin infrastructure and custody provider regulated by the US financial authorities. The USDC that will be stored via the Samsung Wallet service will be stored in Coinbase Prime Vault. Transactions will be conducted with biometric authentication via registered Galaxy phones.

Samsung SDS, part of Samsung Group's IT services structure, is also exploring a stablecoin framework, AI-based payment models, and digital asset systems in cooperation with Dunamu, an operator of Upbit, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges. A partnership with Dunamu would help Samsung SDS build a strong stablecoin foundation, which is crucial given the growth of stablecoins over the past year.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Wallet, Stablecoin, USDT trading
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Deals on Redmi and Xiaomi Phones

Related Stories

Samsung Wallet to Add USDC Transfers for 82 Million Galaxy Devices in the US
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Best Dolby Soundbars to Buy This Great Indian Festival
  2. OpenAI GPT-6 With Intelligent UI Rolls Out Globally: See What's New
  3. Best boAt Earbuds to Buy Under â¹3,000 This Great Indian Festival
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Deals on OnePlus Smartphones
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 Sale Live Updates
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Phone Deals Under Rs. 20,000
  7. Oppo K14 Plus Goes on Sale in India With These Features
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI GPT-6 Introduces Intelligent UI With Interactive Tools, Faster Responses and More
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best TWS Earbuds Under Rs 5,000
  3. ESMA Orders Crypto Firms to Exit Non-Compliant Stablecoins Within Three Months
  4. iQOO 16 India Launch Could Be Near as CEO Shares Cryptic Teaser
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Laptops Under Rs 60,000
  6. Ethereum Researcher Cautions AI Could Threaten Crypto Wallet Security
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Phone Deals Under Rs 30,000
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Phone Deals Under Rs. 20,000
  9. Infinix GT 50 Pro India Launch Timeline Revealed; to Debut New Gaming Ecosystem
  10. Oppo Find X10 Series Global Launch Date Confirmed; Key Features, Colour Options Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »