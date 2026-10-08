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Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Deals on OnePlus Smartphones

OnePlus Nord-series smartphones and the premium OnePlus 15-series models are discounted in the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 sale.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 8 October 2026 17:38 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Deals on OnePlus Smartphones

OnePlus Nord 6 is available for Rs. 42,999, down from its listed price of Rs. 52,999

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Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 sale started in India
  • OnePlus N6x is listed at Rs. 19,999
  • Shoppers with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card can save extra
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Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2026 started in India earlier today with price cuts across thousands of product categories. Major smartphone brands are selling their latest smartphones at slashed prices during the ongoing sale. Buyers looking to grab a new OnePlus smartphone can find deals on models across different price segments. From affordable options like the OnePlus Nord 6 to the premium OnePlus 15, models are available at discounts. Shoppers can also avail exchange offers and payment-related discounts. 

Here Is a Look at the Best OnePlus Deals Available During the Amazon Sale

OnePlus's Affordable, mid-range, and premium smartphones are listed with significant price cuts in the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026. Both Nord and the premium OnePlus 15 series are part of the yearly sale.  The OnePlus Nord 6 is available for Rs. 42,999, down from its listed price of Rs. 52,999, while the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite is priced at Rs. 26,999, down from the original price of Rs. 33,999.

For flagship buyers, the OnePlus 15 is listed for Rs. 84,999, down from the actual price if Rs. 89,999. Similarly, the OnePlus 15R is available for Rs. 54,999 instead of Rs. 61,999.

In addition to these general discounts, SBI Debit and Credit card users can get a 10 percent instant discount on eligible purchases. This benefit is available for credit card EMI transactions. Customers using Amazon Pay Later can also get 10 percent cashback on eligible EMI transactions. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users will get 5 percent unlimited cashback on eligible purchases.

Customers looking to upgrade from an old smartphone can avail exchange offers. Amazon Pay Later service is also available. 

Here is a look at the best deals suitable for shoppers looking to buy a OnePlus smartphone at a lower price. Buyers can compare prices across different e-commerce platforms before placing their order.

Model Original Price Sale Price Product Link
OnePlus Nord 6 Rs. 52,999 Rs. 42,999 Buy Now
OnePlus Nord CE 6 Rs. 40,999 Rs. 31,999 Buy Now
OnePlus 15 Rs. 89,999 Rs. 89,999 Buy Now
OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Rs. 26,999 Rs. 33,999 Buy Now
OnePlus N6x Rs. 29,999 Rs. 19,999 Buy Now
OnePlus N6 Rs. 30,000 Rs. 21,999 Buy Now
OnePlus N6 Lite Rs. 24,999 Rs. 15,999 Buy Now
OnePlus 15R Rs. 61,999 Rs. 54,999 Buy Now
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OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Improved design and attractive colour options
  • Flawless flagship performance
  • Clean, polished, and feature-rich software
  • Exceptional battery life and charging speeds
  • Bad
  • 165Hz is not worth the lower display resolution
  • No alert slider
  • Hasselblad-exclusive features missing
  • Expensive
Read detailed OnePlus 15 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
OnePlus 15R

OnePlus 15R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smooth 165Hz AMOLED display
  • Strong gaming performance
  • Excellent durability and software support
  • Outstanding battery life
  • Bad
  • No telephoto camera
  • No LTPO display
  • More expensive than OnePlus 13R
Read detailed OnePlus 15R review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2800 pixels
OnePlus Nord CE 6

OnePlus Nord CE 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good-looking phone all around
  • Display is one of the best in the segment
  • Dependable everyday performance, clean software experience
  • Excellent battery life and fast charging
  • Bad
  • No ultra-wide camera
  • Gaming performance could be better
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 6 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 7s Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
OnePlus Nord 6

OnePlus Nord 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent, flagship-grade display
  • Strong, consistent everyday performance
  • Stellar battery life
  • Strong value-for-money proposition
  • Bad
  • Cameras are decent, not segment-leading
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 6 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 9000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2272 pixels
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Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026, Amazon Great Indian Festival, OnePlus 15, OnePlus 15R, OnePlus Nord 6, OnePlus N6x, OnePlus Nord CE 6
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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