Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Deals on OnePlus Smartphones

Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2026 started in India earlier today with price cuts across thousands of product categories. Major smartphone brands are selling their latest smartphones at slashed prices during the ongoing sale. Buyers looking to grab a new OnePlus smartphone can find deals on models across different price segments. From affordable options like the OnePlus Nord 6 to the premium OnePlus 15, models are available at discounts. Shoppers can also avail exchange offers and payment-related discounts.

Here Is a Look at the Best OnePlus Deals Available During the Amazon Sale

OnePlus's Affordable, mid-range, and premium smartphones are listed with significant price cuts in the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026. Both Nord and the premium OnePlus 15 series are part of the yearly sale. The OnePlus Nord 6 is available for Rs. 42,999, down from its listed price of Rs. 52,999, while the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite is priced at Rs. 26,999, down from the original price of Rs. 33,999.

For flagship buyers, the OnePlus 15 is listed for Rs. 84,999, down from the actual price if Rs. 89,999. Similarly, the OnePlus 15R is available for Rs. 54,999 instead of Rs. 61,999.

In addition to these general discounts, SBI Debit and Credit card users can get a 10 percent instant discount on eligible purchases. This benefit is available for credit card EMI transactions. Customers using Amazon Pay Later can also get 10 percent cashback on eligible EMI transactions. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users will get 5 percent unlimited cashback on eligible purchases.

Customers looking to upgrade from an old smartphone can avail exchange offers. Amazon Pay Later service is also available.

Here is a look at the best deals suitable for shoppers looking to buy a OnePlus smartphone at a lower price. Buyers can compare prices across different e-commerce platforms before placing their order.

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