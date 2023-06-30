Technology News

Fidelity Refiles Spot Bitcoin ETF Application With US SEC: Details

The SEC has rejected dozens of spot Bitcoin ETF applications in the past few years, including one from Fidelity in January 2022.

By Reuters | Updated: 30 June 2023 15:25 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Bitcoin had struggled to gain traction after a series of crypto company meltdowns

Highlights
  • A regulatory crackdown has also weighed on the crypto sector
  • Binance and Coinbase Global were sued this month by the SEC
  • The SEC has rejected dozens of spot bitcoin ETF applications

Asset manager Fidelity is once again seeking to list and trade shares of its Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund, according to a filing by listing exchange Cboe Global Markets with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Fidelity is one of several big asset managers that have applied to list bitcoin ETFs in recent weeks. BlackRock, WisdomTree, Invesco, and VanEck also submitted paperwork for spot bitcoin ETFs on Cboe BZX, Nasdaq, and NYSE Arca, which is owned by Intercontinental Exchange Inc.

The spate of filings from the so-called "traditional finance" heavyweights has breathed some life into an ailing crypto industry, with bitcoin hitting a one-year high of over $31,000 (roughly Rs. 25,43,587) on June 23.

Bitcoin had struggled to gain traction after a series of crypto company meltdowns, including the sudden collapse of exchange FTX late last year, which authorities say was running a multi-billion dollar fraud.

A regulatory crackdown has also weighed on the crypto sector. Binance and Coinbase Global, two of the biggest crypto exchanges, were sued this month by the SEC for allegedly violating its rules, which the pair deny.

The SEC has rejected dozens of spot bitcoin ETF applications in the past few years, including one from Fidelity in January 2022. In all cases, the regulator said the filings did not meet standards designed to prevent fraudulent and manipulative practices and protect investors and the public interest.

The first bitcoin futures ETF was approved in October 2021, helping send the volatile bitcoin to an all-time high of $69,000 (roughly Rs. 5,661,629) in November 2021, and raising hopes that a spot bitcoin ETF would soon be approved.

Spot ETFs directly track the price of the cryptocurrency, while futures-based ETFs follow the price of bitcoin futures contracts. 

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin
Clothing Brand Lacoste Forays Deeper Into Web3 Exploration, Brings NFT Rewards System

