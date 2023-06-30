Technology News

Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin and Ether Rally With Profits, Most Altcoins Record Gains

With a small gain of 0.83 percent, Bitcoin is trading at the price point of $30,440 (roughly Rs. 24.9 lakh).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 30 June 2023 11:16 IST
Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin and Ether Rally With Profits, Most Altcoins Record Gains

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Dean Crosby

The valuation of the crypto market cap stands at $1.19 trillion

Highlights
  • DOGE, SHIB saw gains
  • Solana recorded profits
  • Braintrust, Augur saw losses

Bitcoin on Friday, June 30, reflected a small profit of 0.83 percent that brought its trading value to $30,440 (roughly Rs. 24.9 lakh). The value of the top-most cryptocurrency rose by $300 (roughly Rs. 24,606). The price of Bitcoin experienced a significant increase due to the better-than-expected performance of the US GDP and lower unemployment claims. The announcement of Fidelity Investments' intention to launch a Bitcoin ETF has also boosted the optimistic market sentiment, Rajagopal Menon, Vice President, WazirX, told Gadgets 360.

Ether followed Bitcoin on the profit-making side of the crypto price chart on Friday. ETH, at the time of writing, was trading at $1,850 (roughly Rs. 1.5 lakh) after incurring a profit of 0.84 percent.

Following BTC and ETH's price rally, most altcoins recorded small profits on Friday.

These include stablecoins Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, and Binance USD alongside Binance Coin, Cardano, and Solana.

Memecoins Dogecoin and Shiba Inu also recorded profits with Chainlink, Monero, Uniswap, and Stellar.

The valuation of the crypto market went up by 2.27 percent in the last 24 hours. As per CoinMarketCap, the crypto market cap currently stands at $1.19 trillion (roughly Rs. 97,62,867 crore).

The crypto fear and greed index has jumped two points to re-enter the greed zone with a score of 56/100.

“All of the top 10 cryptos by market capitalization seem to be trading in the green, with SOL (+16.5%) soaring the most. Crypto markets have traded sideways in the last 24 hours, even amidst rekindled inflationary concerns and proposed Fed rate hikes. Furthermore, a UK bill giving regulators the power to supervise crypto and stablecoins has now become a law after receiving the last required approval from King Charles,” Parth Chaturvedi, Investments Lead, CoinSwitch Ventures, told Gadgets 360.

Some cryptocurrencies, however, did see losses on Friday. These include Leo, Cosmos, Ardor, Braintrust, Augur, and Circuits of Value.

“The market sentiment is also influenced by the news of MicroStrategy's announcement of purchasing an additional $374 million (roughly Rs. 3067 crore) worth of Bitcoin. Bitcoin currently faces a resistance level at $30,750 (roughly Rs. 25.2 lakh) and has a support level at $30,420 (roughly Rs. 24.9 lakh). In a similar fashion, Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency, followed Bitcoin's lead and experienced a gain of approximately two percent compared to the previous day,” Edul Patel, CEO of Mudrex crypto investment firm, told Gadgets 360.

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Aadhaar-Based Face Authentication Transactions Cross All-Time High of 10.6 Million in May

Related Stories

Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin and Ether Rally With Profits, Most Altcoins Record Gains
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Said to Relaunch in India With This SoC
  2. Motorola Razr 40 Price in India Accidentally Revealed on Amazon: See Here
  3. Nothing Phone 2 Design Teased Ahead of July 11 Launch: See Here
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Confirmed to Get This Processor Ahead of Launch
  5. Asus Zenfone 10 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched at This Price
  6. Realme Narzo 60 Series Said to Launch in India at This Price
  7. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series India Variant Camera Details Revealed: Check Here
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5: Here’s What I Want
  9. Amazfit Cheetah, Cheetah Pro Smartwatches With AI-powered Zepp Coach Launched
  10. Realme Buds Wireless 3 Will Debut in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Tipped to Relaunch in India With Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC: All Details
  2. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin and Ether Rally With Profits, Most Altcoins Record Gains
  3. Tecno Pova 5 With 6,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio G99 SoC Launched: Specifications
  4. Aadhaar-Based Face Authentication Transactions Cross All-Time High of 10.6 Million in May
  5. Former Samsung Executive Denies Stealing Company Data to Build Chip Factory in China
  6. Google to End News Access in Canada Over Law on Paying Publishers
  7. Volkswagen in Talks With Tesla to Adopt Its EV Charging Standard, Following Ford and General Motors
  8. Microsoft’s Acquisition of Activision Blizzard Likely to Lessen Competition, Says Canadian Justice Department
  9. Inflection AI Raises $1.3 Billion Investment From Microsoft and Nvidia
  10. Byju's Close to Achieving Profitability at the Group Level, Claims CEO
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.