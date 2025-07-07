iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are expected to be launched in September alongside the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air models. As we wait for the formal reveal, yet another render has leaked, showing the rear design of the iPhone 17 Pro models. The alleged render shows the repositioned Apple logo and redesigned MagSafe magnet array of the phones. They appear to have a new, larger camera island and an aluminium frame. The elongated camera module seems to have three rear camera sensors.

iPhone 17 Pro Series Leaked Render Shows Significant Design Changes

The latest image posted on X (formerly Twitter) by tipster Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) shows the alleged iPhone 17 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max in clear cases. The renders show the devices with a new camera bar featuring three lenses that extend across the width of the rear panel. This marks a shift from the square camera array of the iPhone 16 Pro series. Previous leaks had also indicated this design revamp for the iPhone 17 Pro models.

Do you like the new Apple logo position on iPhone 17 Pro? pic.twitter.com/9ucRrNcjWO — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) July 6, 2025

The Apple logo is seen to be positioned lower on the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, compared to the centred position on the iPhone 16 Pro models. The leaked render also suggests that MagSafe charging will get a similar repositioning. The MagSafe magnets form a complete circle above the vertical dash line in the iPhone 16 Pro cases, but the latest image suggests a break in the circle to allow for the new placement of the Apple logo.

The new wider camera island on the iPhone 17 Pro models may have prompted Apple to shift the logo placement and tweak the MagSafe charging coil design.

The render also indicates an aluminium frame in the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The frame has a cutout below the camera bump for a glass segment to enable wireless charging.

iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are expected to be announced in September. The former is said to get a 6.3-inch display, whereas the latter could sport a 6.9-inch display. They are rumoured to run on an A19 Pro chip, paired with 12GB of RAM. They are likely to feature a new vapour chamber cooling system.