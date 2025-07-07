Technology News
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to Be Available Under Rs. 80,000

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage variants.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 July 2025 16:15 IST
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to Be Available Under Rs. 80,000

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra was launched in India at Rs. 1,29,999 for the 12GB + 256GB option

Highlights
  • Prime Day 2025 sale in India will take place from July 12 to 14
  • Customers can avail of up to 40 percent discount on smartphones
  • The effective price during the sale is expected to include bank offers
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra was launched in India in January 2024 at a starting price of Rs. 1,29,999 for the 12GB + 256GB option. The 12GB + 512GB and 12GB + 1TB variants were priced at Rs. 1,39,999 and Rs. 1,59,999, respectively. During the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale, the smartphone will be available at a significantly discounted price. Amazon has revealed the effective sale price of the Galaxy S24 Ultra ahead of the event, which is set to begin on July 12.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Prime Day Discount in India Revealed

Amazon's Prime Day sale in India will take place from July 12 to July 14. Customers can avail of up to 40 percent discount on smartphones and accessories during the Prime Day 2025 deals, along with additional benefits like instant bank discounts, no-cost EMI options for up to 24 months, exchange offers of up to Rs. 60,000, and more, the company said in a press release.

Ahead of the sale, Amazon hosted a Prime Day event in New Delhi on Monday, where it revealed key discount details that will be offered during the sale. During the event, the e-commerce site confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will be available in India starting at Rs. 74,999 for the base 12GB + 256GB variant as part of the Prime Day 2025 deals. This price is expected to include bank offers and other discounts. The price has also been revealed on the Amazon India site. 

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is sold in Titanium Black, Titanium Grey, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow colour options. The handset is also come in Titanium Blue, Titanium Green, and Titanium Orange colourways, but these shades are Samsung website exclusives, and won't be available as part of the Prime Day 2025 deals.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery, and an IP68-rated dust and water-resistant build. The smartphone supports 45W wired and 15W wireless charging. It sports a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a 12-megapixel selfie shooter. Its quad rear camera unit includes a 200-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto snapper, and a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter. The phone runs on Android 14-based One UI 6.1 out-of-the-box.

