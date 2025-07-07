Technology News
Realme 15 Pro 5G Leaked Render Shows Design Ahead of India Launch

Realme 15 Pro is expected to be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary rear camera.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 7 July 2025 20:18 IST
Realme 15 Pro 5G Leaked Render Shows Design Ahead of India Launch

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 14 Pro has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary rear sensor

Highlights
  • Realme 15 Pro 5G may get a dual rear camera unit
  • The handset may support up to 12GB RAM, up to 512GB storage
  • The Realme 15 Pro 5G could get a flat display with very slim bezels
Realme 15 Pro 5G will launch in India soon alongside the base Realme 15 5G. Several details about the upcoming handsets have already surfaced online. A new report has shared a leaked design render of the anticipated Pro variant. It shows us the probable design of the rear and the display panels of he phone. The Realme 15 Pro will likely feature a dual camera unit at the back. The phone is expected to succeed the Realme 14 Pro 5G, which was unveiled alongside a Pro+ variant in January.

Realme 15 Pro 5G Design Render Leaked

The leaked design render of the Realme 15 Pro 5G handset was shared in a 91Mobiles report Monday. The handset appears in a silver colourway — this could be the rumoured 'Flowing Silver' shade of the Realme phone. Realme 15 Pro is also been tipped to be sold in 'Silk Purple' and 'Velvet Green' colour options.

realme 15 pro 91mobiles inline Realme 15 Pro 5G

Realme 15 Pro 5G leaked design render
Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

The leaked render of the Realme 15 Pro 5G shows the handset with a dual rear camera unit. Two camera sensors are placed within two separate circles and arranged vertically on the top left corner of the panel. The cameras are accompanied by another circular slot which holds the LED flash unit.

Engraving near the camera module suggests that the Realme 15 Pro 5G will be equipped with a 50-megapixel main sensor. The leaked render also shows us a flat display with very slim bezels and a centred hole-punch slot at the top to house the front camera.

The left edge of the Realme 15 Pro 5G holds the volume rocker and the power button. Since the latter appears to be a protruding unit, the fingerprint sensor is likely embedded under the screen rather than on the button.

The Realme 15 5G series is confirmed to support AI features like AI Edit Genie and AI Party. Previous leaks claimed that the Realme 15 Pro 5G will likely be available in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Said to Get 16GB RAM, Improved Telephoto Lens, More

