Honor X70 Tipped to Launch With an 8,300mAh Battery, Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC

Honor X70, which is expected to succeed the Honor X60, could house an 8,300mAh battery.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 July 2025 16:54 IST
Photo Credit: Honor

Honor X70 will feature a bigger battery than its predecessor Honor X60 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Only the 512GB internal storage variant to come with wireless charging
  • Honor X70 has been tipped to come with 6.79-inch display
  • The company is yet to confirm the specifications of the phone
Honor X70 key specifications have been leaked before its launch. The smartphone is expected to be the successor to the Honor X60, which was launched in October 2024. Ahead of an official announcement, a tipster suggests that the smartphone could pack a 8,300mAh battery with 80W wired charging support. The handset is tipped to launch with the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC. The Honor X70 is tipped to come in four different colours and multiple internal storage options.

Honor X70 Expected Features:

Tipster Panda is very bald has shared some key specifications of the rumoured Honor X70 on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo. According to the tipster, the upcoming Honor phone will feature a 6.79-inch display with 1.5K resolution. Its predecessor also featured a TFT LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The handset is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset. The previous model featured a MediaTek Dimensity 7025-Ultra octa-core CPU comprising two Cortex-A78 cores operating at 2.5GHz and two Cortex-A55 cores with a clock speed of 2GHz.

Honor X70 is said to also come with an 8,300mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. If true, this will be a big jump from the Honor X60's 5,800mAh battery pack that offered 35W fast charging. Meanwhile, according to the tipster, only the 512GB internal storage variant of the smartphone will come with wireless charging support.

Additionally, the tipster also revealed that the smartphone could launch in four colour options - White, Blue, Back, and Red.

The Honor X70 is tipped to be 7.7mm thick and weigh 193g. However, the 512GB internal storage variant is said to be 7.9mm thick and weigh 199g, slightly thicker and heavier than the variant that skips wireless charging support. These details should be taken with a pinch of salt as the company is yet to confirm any of these specifications.

Honor X60

Honor X60

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.80-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 5800mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2412x1080 pixels
