Amazon India announced the release of its Rufus artificial intelligence (AI) assistant in the desktop-based web interface on Monday. The e-commerce giant highlighted that the AI-powered shopping assistant will help users during the Prime Day sale between July 12-14 in making informed decisions. Notably, Rufus was first introduced in India in August 2024, but it was only available via the mobile apps of Amazon. This rollout expands its usability as users can access the chatbot while using a desktop as well.

Rufus AI Assistant Will Now Be Available on Amazon's Desktop Interface

The official announcement was made during the Amazon India Prime Day event, held in Delhi NCR's Yashobhoomi convention centre. A company representative highlighted that the Rufus AI assistant was being rolled out to help shoppers find the best deals and discounts while using a PC or laptop.

Rufus AI assistant

Photo Credit: Amazon

Rufus is Amazon's first foray into consumer-oriented AI chatbot, and was initially unveiled in February 2024. For the first few months, it was only available in the US, and later it was expanded to India on the company's mobile apps. Notably, the feature continues to remain in beta.

Similar to typical chatbots, users can interact with the chatbot using natural language and ask any query relating to Amazon's e-commerce platform. The chatbot then uses Amazon's data to find out the answer and presents it in a conversational tone.

At the time of unveiling, the tech giant had said that users can ask for product recommendations, the biggest discounts on a product, as well as things to consider while making a purchase. Rufus also allows users to ask follow-up queries. It accepts both text and audio as input, but can only generate text outputs.

On the mobile app, users can find Rufus in the bottom right corner, indicated with a sparkle icon and two text bubbles — one in orange and another in blue. Tapping the icon opens a bottom sheet layout where users can either type their queries in the text box, record a voice note, or use one of the suggestions shared at the centre of the interface.