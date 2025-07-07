Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale will begin in India on July 12. Just days before the sale kicks off, the e-commerce website has revealed the discounted price of the iPhone 15. The handset, which was launched in September 2023, will be available with price cut during the upcoming sale. Customers purchasing the handset using select bank cards and EMI transactions will be eligible for further discounts. There are additional exchange offers and no-cost EMI options as well. The iPhone 15 features a 6.1-inch display and gets a 48-megapixel dual rear camera unit.

Amazon Reveals iPhone 15 Deal of Prime Day 2025 Sale

The 128GB storage variant of iPhone 15 is confirmed to be available for Rs. 57,249 (including bank offer) during the Amazon Prime Day sale, instead of the original launch price of Rs. 79,900. The e-commerce website is also offering up to Rs. 52,000 exchange discount for shoppers.

No-cost EMI options start at Rs. 10,033 per month. Additionally, customers purchasing the iPhone 15 using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card can avail another 5 percent discount.

Apple's India website is currently selling the 128GB storage model of iPhone 15 for Rs. 69,900. The 256GB and 512GB storage options are priced at Rs. 79,900 and Rs. 99,900, respectively. It is available in Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and Yellow shades. At present, the base variant of the iPhone 15 is listed on Amazon for Rs. 60,200.

Besides the iPhone 15, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, iQOO Neo 10R 5G, and OnePlus 13s are confirmed to see price cuts during the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale. The sale, which is exclusive to Amazon Prime members, will end on July 14. It will provide up to 40 percent discount on smartphones and accessories. Users with ICICI and SBI Bank cards can avail additional 10 percent savings on payments made through their cards and EMI transactions.

The iPhone 15 has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display and runs on Apple's A16 Bionic chip. It has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The phone gets a dual rear camera setup, featuring a 48-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. For selfies, it has a 12-megapixel shooter.

