Realme 15 series will soon be launched in India. Ahead of the launch, the company has shared details about two new artificial intelligence (AI) features that users will get across the entire lineup. The first is a voice-based photo editing feature dubbed AI Edit Genie, and the second is the AI Party, which is a camera-based scene detection feature. The series comprises the base Realme 15 5G and the Realme 15 Pro models, and this time the company has decided not to introduce the more expensive Pro+ variant.

Realme 15 Series to Get Two New AI Features

In a press release, the Chinese consumer tech brand confirmed two new AI features that will be released alongside the Realme 15 series. The first is AI Edit Genie, which brings a new interface to edit photos on the device. According to Realme, users will be able to make complex edits to their images by simply issuing a natural language voice command.

Highlighting the reason behind developing this feature, Realme said that it wanted to provide a more convenient way for users to access editing tools. With the AI Edit Genie, users can command the AI to “add a makeup filter,” “smoothen my skin,” or to “remove the tree in the background,” and the AI will carry out the command while understanding the context behind it.

The second feature is an intelligent scene detection tool dubbed AI Party. This is a camera-based feature that automatically captures data from the device's camera feed to understand whether the user is at a concert, dance floor, or in a house party. Then, using this information, the AI automatically adjusts camera settings such as shutter speed, contrast, and saturation in real-time. The company says the feature will allow users to capture clear photos in challenging lighting conditions.

While the company is yet to disclose any specifications of the two smartphones, reports suggest that the Realme 15 5G could be equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera system and a 32-megapixel selfie camera for selfies and video calls. The launch date of the Realme 15 series is currently not known, but it is rumoured to take place in July.