Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is likely to be unveiled in January next year alongside the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ smartphones. Ahead of the possible launch, multiple tipsters have started sharing details about the flagship. A recent rumour states that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will come with notable camera and RAM upgrades over the Galaxy S25 Ultra. It is said to offer the same display as well as the water and dust resistance rating as its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications (Leaked)

Tipster PandaFlash (@PandaFlashPro) on X has suggested details about the Galaxy S26 Ultra. It is said to retain the 6.9-inch screen size as the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The display is said to have slimmer bezels, offering a higher screen-to-body ratio. The tipster states that the company experimented with a digitiser-free setup to save internal space, but test results were underwhelming. Therefore, the handset could ship with an S Pen and digitiser.

Samsung is said to have dropped the protruding camera ring design from the Galaxy S25 Ultra. It is tipped to feature an IP68 water and dust resistance rating.

For optics, the Galaxy S26 Ultra could feature a 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP2 rear sensor with a new lens. The rear camera unit is said to include a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 50-megapixel periscope sensor with 5x optical zoom. Samsung is said to pack a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom in the upcoming phone, and this would be an upgrade from the Galaxy S25 Ultra's 10-megapixel telephoto shooter.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is tipped to feature a new laser AF sensor for enhanced focus speed and the next-generation ProVisual Engine. It is likely to get a new selfie shooter.

Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra is said to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 chipset, expected to be manufactured using TSMC's 3nm process. Samsung is said to use the customised version of this chipset with overclocked CPU cores and Galaxy branding.

Additionally, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is tipped to feature 16GB RAM across all storage variants — 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. Further, it is said to include a vapour chamber cooling system that is around 1.2 times larger than that of the Galaxy S25 Ultra.