The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has unveiled its Fintech 2030 strategy, a comprehensive five-year plan to drive innovation, strengthen resilience, and advance real-world asset (RWA) tokenisation across the financial system. The initiative, which builds on the 2021 Fintech 2025 roadmap, represents Hong Kong's transition from fintech adoption to financial innovation leadership. The strategy is structured around four core pillars: data, artificial intelligence, resilience and tokenisation (DART), which together aim to modernise the city's financial infrastructure and enhance cross-border connectivity.

New Roadmap Builds on Fintech 2025 as HKMA Aims to Strengthen Cross-Border Innovation

Tokenisation of traditional assets is a major focus of the Fintech 2030 strategy. The HKMA plans to accelerate its ongoing asset tokenisation initiatives, including the issuance of tokenised government bonds and the exploration of tokenised Exchange Fund papers. Additionally, the regulator plans to increase the use of regulated stablecoins and Hong Kong's central bank digital currency project, e-HKD, for the settlement of tokenised transactions.

Fintech 2030 will centre on four strategic pillars collectively known as DART, which is:

data, artificial intelligence, resilience, and tokenisation. Under Data and Payment Infrastructure, the HKMA will build secure, scalable systems to improve cross-border payments and data sharing, enabling faster trade finance and remittances.

The “Artificial Intelligence x Authorized Institutions” Strategy (AI2Strategy) will promote responsible and widespread use of artificial intelligence across the financial sector through shared infrastructure and finance-specific models that preserve transparency and trust.

The HKMA will also implement a real-time threat-detection system, a cybersecurity certification framework, and quantum-safe infrastructure for the future of finance to improve resilience.

The tokenisation pillar will advance blockchain-based settlements using e-HKD, tokenised deposits, and regulated stablecoins through pilot programmes such as Project Ensemble.

The announcement comes amidst increasing scrutiny of digital asset regulation in the region. Recently, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) instructed Hong Kong brokers to halt RWA tokenisation activities due to concerns about potential market risks. This development, in particular, highlights the regulatory balancing act Hong Kong must perform to promote innovation while maintaining supervision and complying with financial regulations on the mainland.

By integrating technology, policy, and regulation, the HKMA hopes to establish a strong and inclusive financial ecosystem through Fintech 2030. This plan is an essential step towards aligning Hong Kong's fintech ambitions with global digital finance trends.

Mr Eddie Yue, Chief Executive of the HKMA, said, “The power of collaboration, across public and private sectors, and across borders, has set the stage for even greater success on our journey towards ‘Fintech 2030'. With a clear focus under the ‘DART' strategy, let us join hands in reimagining the future of finance, opening a new chapter, and pushing the boundaries towards a more sustainable and inclusive fintech ecosystem.”

