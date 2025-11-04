Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Dispatch, Episodic Superhero Game Starring Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul, Sells 1 Million Copies in 10 Days

Dispatch, Episodic Superhero Game Starring Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul, Sells 1 Million Copies in 10 Days

Four episodes of Dispatch are out now on PC and PS5.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 4 November 2025 20:06 IST
Dispatch, Episodic Superhero Game Starring Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul, Sells 1 Million Copies in 10 Days

Photo Credit: AdHoc Studio

Dispatch is a superhero workplace comedy game from develper AdHoc Studio

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Dispatch is available on PC and PS5
  • The game stars Aaron Paul of Breaking Bad fame
  • Dispatch's episodes 5 and 6 will be released on November 5
Advertisement

Dispatch, the episodic superhero narrative game that began its run on October 22, has sold one million copies. Developer AdHoc Studio announced Tuesday that the game crossed the sales milestone 10 days after launch. Dispatch is an episodic adventure title, with episodes 1,2,3, and 4 out now on PC and PS5. Episodes 5 and 6 are launching this week, before the final two episodes arrive on November 12.

AdHoc Studio shared the update in a post on X. “2 days. 80 million copies sold. Would've been nice. We sold 1 Million in 10 days though. Still pretty good,” the studio said. That's an impressive return for an independent narrative game. The sales are likely to grow as more episodes are released.

Dispatch a Hit on Steam

On Steam, Dispatch has hit a peak concurrent player count of 65,999 players, as per SteamDB charts. It sits on the sixth spot on Steam's Top Sellers list, behind Football Manager 26 at five and Battlefield 6 at the fourth spot.

After its launch, Dispatch briefly hit the number one spot on Steam's best sellers' chart, ahead of Battlefield 6 and PowerWash Simulator 2. At the time, AdHoc thanked players for picking up the game.

“We want to express our immense gratitude to the players who have picked up the game on day one. The overwhelming support and enthusiasm from our community has been instrumental in the game's success,” the studio said.

“What an amazing way to start our studio's first launch. The response has truly blown us away.”

Dispatch's first two episodes were released on October 11, followed by episodes 3 and 4 on October 29. Episodes 5 and 6 will be released on November 5, before the final two episodes drop on November 12.

The narrative-driven superhero adventure game plays out like an animated TV show, a self-described superhero workplace comedy, where players take on the role of Robert Robertson, a former superhero who now works as a dispatcher a group of villain-turned superheroes.

Notably, Dispatch features a star-studded cast of actors who have lent their voice to the game's characters, including Aaron Paul of Breaking Bad fame as the lead. Other members of the cast include Jeffrey Wright, Erin Yvette, and Laura Bailey, alongside popular YouTubers like Jacksepticeye, MoistCr1TiKaL, Joel Haver, and Alanah Pearce.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Dispatch, AdHoc Studio, PC, Steam, PS5
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Nothing Phone 3a Lite Owners Can Uninstall Meta Services After Company Faces Backlash Over Preloaded Apps

Related Stories

Dispatch, Episodic Superhero Game Starring Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul, Sells 1 Million Copies in 10 Days
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G67 Power 5G Specifications Revealed: See Storage Variants, Features
  2. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Said to Get a Major Design Upgrade
  3. WhatsApp Might Soon Let You Call Other Users Without Using Their Number
  4. Vivo X300 Ultra Features Leaked; May Arrive With This Snapdragon Chip
  5. Oppo Reno 15 Appears on Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC
  6. Lava Agni 4 Confirmed to Feature Aluminium Frame, New Dedicated Button
#Latest Stories
  1. Dispatch, Episodic Superhero Game Starring Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul, Sells 1 Million Copies in 10 Days
  2. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Owners Can Uninstall Meta Services After Company Faces Backlash Over Preloaded Apps
  3. Lovable Partners With Guardio to Detect and Block Malicious Websites Created via Vibe Coding
  4. Stream Finance Discloses $93 Million Loss After Probe, Halts Operations
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Price Hike Likely Due to Rising Price of Key Components: Report
  6. Hong Kong Unveils Fintech 2030 Strategy to Accelerate AI, RWA Tokenisation
  7. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders to Release on OTT Soon: Everything You Need to Know
  8. OpenAI Faces Backlash from Studio Ghibli, Bandai Namco Over AI-Generated Anime Videos
  9. OnePlus Ace 6 Pro Max Retail Box Leak Hints at Imminent Launch, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC
  10. Nintendo Switch 2 Crosses 10 Million Units Sold, Nintendo Hikes Full-Year Sales Forecast
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »