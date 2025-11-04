Dispatch, the episodic superhero narrative game that began its run on October 22, has sold one million copies. Developer AdHoc Studio announced Tuesday that the game crossed the sales milestone 10 days after launch. Dispatch is an episodic adventure title, with episodes 1,2,3, and 4 out now on PC and PS5. Episodes 5 and 6 are launching this week, before the final two episodes arrive on November 12.

AdHoc Studio shared the update in a post on X. “2 days. 80 million copies sold. Would've been nice. We sold 1 Million in 10 days though. Still pretty good,” the studio said. That's an impressive return for an independent narrative game. The sales are likely to grow as more episodes are released.

Dispatch a Hit on Steam

On Steam, Dispatch has hit a peak concurrent player count of 65,999 players, as per SteamDB charts. It sits on the sixth spot on Steam's Top Sellers list, behind Football Manager 26 at five and Battlefield 6 at the fourth spot.

After its launch, Dispatch briefly hit the number one spot on Steam's best sellers' chart, ahead of Battlefield 6 and PowerWash Simulator 2. At the time, AdHoc thanked players for picking up the game.

“We want to express our immense gratitude to the players who have picked up the game on day one. The overwhelming support and enthusiasm from our community has been instrumental in the game's success,” the studio said.

“What an amazing way to start our studio's first launch. The response has truly blown us away.”

Dispatch's first two episodes were released on October 11, followed by episodes 3 and 4 on October 29. Episodes 5 and 6 will be released on November 5, before the final two episodes drop on November 12.

The narrative-driven superhero adventure game plays out like an animated TV show, a self-described superhero workplace comedy, where players take on the role of Robert Robertson, a former superhero who now works as a dispatcher a group of villain-turned superheroes.

Notably, Dispatch features a star-studded cast of actors who have lent their voice to the game's characters, including Aaron Paul of Breaking Bad fame as the lead. Other members of the cast include Jeffrey Wright, Erin Yvette, and Laura Bailey, alongside popular YouTubers like Jacksepticeye, MoistCr1TiKaL, Joel Haver, and Alanah Pearce.