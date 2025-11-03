Technology News
English Edition

Polymarket Banned By Romanian Regulator for Illegal Crypto Betting Following $600 Million Election Wagers

Regulators cite lack of licensing and AML oversight as Romania moves against crypto betting platforms.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 November 2025 18:14 IST
Polymarket Banned By Romanian Regulator for Illegal Crypto Betting Following $600 Million Election Wagers

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Priscilla Du Preez

Romania’s ONJN calls Polymarket’s event trading unlicensed gambling amid $600M crypto bets

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Romania cites AML lapses in action against Polymarket
  • ONJN labels event trading as an illegal gambling activity
  • Platform plans partial US relaunch post-regulatory clearance
Advertisement

Romania's National Office for Gambling (ONJN) has officially blacklisted leading blockchain-based prediction market Polymarket, citing its operation as an unlicensed gambling platform outside state oversight. The regulator's action follows a significant spike in cryptocurrency-based wagering during the local and presidential elections in Romania, when Polymarket's trading volume topped $600 million (roughly Rs. 53,200 crore). Authorities stated that, despite the platform's use of blockchain technology, its structure and activities fall under the country's gambling laws. 

Crypto Betting Platform Faces Global Legal Scrutiny

In a statement, ONJN defined Polymarket's operations as “counterparty betting,” meaning users wager against each other on future events, with the platform earning commissions. This decision “is not about technology, but about the law”, ONJN President Vlad-Cristian Soara explained, adding that national gambling laws still apply whether wagers are made in cryptocurrency or Romanian lei. As part of the ruling, Romanian internet providers have been ordered to block local access to Polymarket's website. 

The ONJN identified several infractions, such as the lack of player protection measures, fiscal reporting, and anti-money laundering (AML) compliance systems. While Polymarket has described itself as an “event trading” or “information market” platform, regulators maintain that its operations meet the legal definition of gambling, given users' direct monetary wagers and the platform's intermediary role. Romania is now part of an increasing number of nations that are strengthening their regulation of decentralised betting and financial services based on blockchain technology. 

Polymarket is no stranger to regulatory scrutiny. In 2022, the platform was fined by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) for running unregistered derivatives markets and was subsequently required to block American users. Similar restrictions are imposed in France, Belgium, Poland, Singapore, and Thailand. The parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), recently invested $2 billion (roughly Rs. 17,754 crore) in Polymarket, demonstrating the platform's ability to draw in investment and expand its user base despite these setbacks. 

Looking ahead, Polymarket appears to be preparing a return to the US market, this time focusing on sports-related prediction markets. Reports indicate that, following a recent CFTC no-action letter to a crypto derivatives exchange acquired by Polymarket, the platform may resume limited trading for US users before the end of November, marking a significant comeback despite ongoing regulatory scrutiny. 

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Crypto Betting, Polymarket, Crypto News
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
Samsung Galaxy A57 Model Number Reportedly Surfaces on Company's Test Server
Microsoft AI Chief Mustafa Suleyman Calls the Idea of Conscious AI ‘Absurd’: Report

Related Stories

Polymarket Banned By Romanian Regulator for Illegal Crypto Betting Following $600 Million Election Wagers
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple's iOS 26.1 May Launch on This Date, Followed By iOS 26.2 Beta Rollout
  2. Oppo Reno 15 Series Might Launch in India Next Month
  3. Apple is Expected to Launch These Products Next Year
  4. Vivo Y19s 5G Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery: See Price
  5. Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition Launch Date Revealed
  6. Here Are the Best Smartphones Under Rs 20,000 With AMOLED Display
  7. OnePlus 15 to Get New OP Gaming Core Tech for Smoother Gameplay
  8. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Could Launch on This Date
  9. Romania Bans Polymarket After $600 Million in Crypto Election Bets
  10. Lava Agni 4 Will Be Launched on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Iran Tackles Unauthorised Crypto Mining After 95 Percent of Bitcoin Mining Devices Found Operating Illegally
  2. Microsoft AI Chief Mustafa Suleyman Calls the Idea of Conscious AI ‘Absurd’: Report
  3. Poco F8 Ultra, Poco F8 Pro Global Launch Around the Corner, Tipster Claims
  4. India’s Smartphone Shipments Grew 5 Percent YoY in Q3 2025; Apple Enters List of Top 5 Phone Makers: Counterpoint
  5. Polymarket Banned By Romanian Regulator for Illegal Crypto Betting Following $600 Million Election Wagers
  6. Samsung Galaxy A57 Model Number Reportedly Surfaces on Company's Test Server
  7. Arc Raiders Hits Over 300,000 Concurrent Players on Steam After Launch
  8. Realme C85 5G, Realme C85 Pro 4G Launched With 7,000mAh Battery: Price, Features
  9. Oppo Reno 15 Series India Launch Timeline Leaked; Reno 15 Mini Also Expected to Debut
  10. India Is Shaping a Global Framework for Ethical and Human-Centric AI: PM Modi
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »