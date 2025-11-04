Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Said to Get a Major Design Upgrade, to Be More Ergonomic

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is tipped to get more rounded edges, ditching the old boxy design.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 4 November 2025 11:28 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Said to Get a Major Design Upgrade, to Be More Ergonomic

Photo Credit: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is also expected to retain flat displays

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The edges are said to be rounder than its predecessor
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could get a pill-shaped camera island
  • The Galaxy S series launch could be delayed till February 2026
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, along with the rest of the Galaxy S26 series, is expected to debut early next year. With little time left before the launch, new leaks are now revealing more details about the upcoming smartphones. On Monday, a tipster claimed that the Galaxy S26 Ultra's edges could continue to get rounder based on new information sourced. Notably, a recent report claimed that the flagship series which is expected to comprise the Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and the top-of-the-line Galaxy S26 Ultra, is expected to be unveiled on February 25.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Could Get Rounded Edges

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), tipster IceUniverse shared an image of tempered screen protectors of the purported Galaxy S26 series. While it cannot be confirmed, the screen protectors appear to belong to official accessory makers, who are likely manufacturing the first batches to ready the stock in time for the launch.

The screen protectors immediately reveal two things. First, there are no curved displays. While there was a low chance of Samsung going for a curved display design, this acts as an unofficial corroboration of the information.

Second, and more importantly, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra's edges appear to be more rounded. The South Korean tech giant began the shift to rounded edges with the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but based on the screen protectors, it might be more rounded than the base model.

If true, this would mean that Samsung is continuing its shift to a more ergonomic design, which not only feels comfortable to hold but also does not sit awkwardly in the pocket. Notably, the last Ultra model with sharp edges was the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Separately, a report has claimed that the Galaxy S26 series' launch could be delayed to February 25. Based on historic trends, the tech giant typically launched the new smartphones in January. It is said that the delay next year is due to the company ditching the Galaxy S26 Edge in favour of the Plus model. The decision was reportedly made because of the slim phone's low sales figures.

As always, these are just leaks, and until Samsung officially unveils the devices, they should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright display with fewer reflections
  • Great battery life
  • Useful AI features
  • Excellent performance
  • Top-quality cameras
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Relatively slower charging speeds
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New design is for the better
  • Cameras deliver consistent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Smooth UI
  • Bad
  • S-Pen is a downgrade
  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Low light camera performance is lacking
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S26 features, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra launch
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Oppo Reno 15 Listed on Geekbench With Dimensity 8450 SoC, Could Launch Soon

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Said to Get a Major Design Upgrade, to Be More Ergonomic
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. This Is How You Can Get ChatGPT Go Subscription for Free
  2. Dude OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  3. Here Are the Best Smartphones Under Rs 20,000 With AMOLED Display
  4. Oppo Reno 15 Series Might Launch in India Next Month
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Said to Get a Major Design Upgrade
  6. Red Magic 11 Pro Launched in Global Markets With Slightly Smaller Battery
  7. OpenAI Turns to Amazon in $38 Billion Cloud Services Deal After Restructuring
  8. Iran Tackles Illegal Bitcoin Mining Devices in Fresh Crackdown
  9. Apple is Expected to Launch These Products Next Year
  10. Oppo Reno 15 Appears on Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Releases iOS 26.1 Update With New Liquid Glass Setting, Several Security Fixes
  2. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Said to Get a Major Design Upgrade, to Be More Ergonomic
  3. Oppo Reno 15 Listed on Geekbench With Dimensity 8450 SoC, Could Launch Soon
  4. OpenAI Turns to Amazon in $38 Billion Cloud Services Deal After Restructuring
  5. OpenAI’s ChatGPT Go Plan Is Now Available for Free: Know How to Get It
  6. Ghostly Neutrinos May Hold the Answer to Why Matter Exists in Our Universe
  7. German Scientists Develop Laser Drill to Explore Icy Moons’ Hidden Oceans
  8. Japan’s Akatsuki Spacecraft Declared Inoperable, Marking End of Dedicated Venus Missions
  9. NASA’s JWST Produces First-Ever 3D Map of Distant Planet WASP-18b
  10. Bad Girl OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch This Tamil Movie Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »