Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, along with the rest of the Galaxy S26 series, is expected to debut early next year. With little time left before the launch, new leaks are now revealing more details about the upcoming smartphones. On Monday, a tipster claimed that the Galaxy S26 Ultra's edges could continue to get rounder based on new information sourced. Notably, a recent report claimed that the flagship series which is expected to comprise the Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and the top-of-the-line Galaxy S26 Ultra, is expected to be unveiled on February 25.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Could Get Rounded Edges

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), tipster IceUniverse shared an image of tempered screen protectors of the purported Galaxy S26 series. While it cannot be confirmed, the screen protectors appear to belong to official accessory makers, who are likely manufacturing the first batches to ready the stock in time for the launch.

The screen protectors immediately reveal two things. First, there are no curved displays. While there was a low chance of Samsung going for a curved display design, this acts as an unofficial corroboration of the information.

Second, and more importantly, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra's edges appear to be more rounded. The South Korean tech giant began the shift to rounded edges with the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but based on the screen protectors, it might be more rounded than the base model.

If true, this would mean that Samsung is continuing its shift to a more ergonomic design, which not only feels comfortable to hold but also does not sit awkwardly in the pocket. Notably, the last Ultra model with sharp edges was the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Separately, a report has claimed that the Galaxy S26 series' launch could be delayed to February 25. Based on historic trends, the tech giant typically launched the new smartphones in January. It is said that the delay next year is due to the company ditching the Galaxy S26 Edge in favour of the Plus model. The decision was reportedly made because of the slim phone's low sales figures.

As always, these are just leaks, and until Samsung officially unveils the devices, they should be taken with a pinch of salt.