OnePlus Ace 6 may be joined by a more powerful variant in the coming weeks or months. Leaked images showing the retail box of the purported OnePlus Ace 6 Pro Max suggest that an official launch could take place in the near future. This follows the recent launch of the Redmi K90 and Redmi K90 Pro Max, where the unexpected “Pro Max” branding surprised many tech enthusiasts, as earlier leaks had hinted at a Redmi K90 Pro instead. Reports now suggest OnePlus might adopt the same naming strategy for its next handset.

OnePlus Ace 6 Pro Max Could Be First Phone With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5

A leaked image of the OnePlus Ace 6 Pro Max retail box has been published by Gizmochina. The name indicates that the handset will deliver higher performance than the Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered OnePlus Ace 6, launched in China last month.

OnePlus previously confirmed that it would be the first brand to release a smartphone featuring Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. This suggests that the Ace 6 Pro Max could make its debut soon as the world's first device powered by the new flagship processor.

Notably, the Vivo S50 Pro Mini, expected to launch later this month, is also rumoured to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. This raises the possibility that the OnePlus Ace 6 Pro Max, powered by the same processor, could also arrive in China by the end of November, possibly before the Vivo model.

The OnePlus Ace 6 Pro Max is speculated to be the same device that has recently surfaced in leaks under the name Ace 6 Turbo. The handset is rumoured to feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. It is expected to pack a large 8,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus Ace 6 Pro Max may house a 32-megapixel front camera and a dual rear setup comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. Additional features could include dual speakers, an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, NFC connectivity, an x-axis linear motor, and a metal middle frame. Running Android 16 with ColorOS 16, the handset is said to weigh around 216g.

The OnePlus Ace 6 Pro Max may be offered in Flash Black, Electric Purple, and Glimpse Green colourways, along with a special edition variant. It is also expected to launch in India later this year, reportedly rebranded as the OnePlus 15R.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.