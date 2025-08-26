Technology News
Bitcoin Asia 2025 in Hong Kong to Host Second-Largest BTC Event, Over 15,000 Attendees Expected

Bitcoin Asia 2025 will be held in Hong Kong on August 28-29 with 15,000 attendees. The event highlights Asia’s growing influence in Bitcoin and digital asset adoption

Updated: 26 August 2025 23:14 IST
Bitcoin Asia 2025 in Hong Kong to Host Second-Largest BTC Event, Over 15,000 Attendees Expected

Photo Credit: Freepik/lifeforstock

Bitcoin Asia 2025 in Hong Kong to unite global leaders, investors, and policymakers

Highlights
  • Asia Pacific holds 43 percent of global crypto ownership
  • Hong Kong approved spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs in 2024
  • Bitcoin Amsterdam and MENA to follow Bitcoin Asia 2025
Bitcoin Asia 2025, one of the most significant international conferences focused on Bitcoin and digital currencies, will commence on the 28th and 29th of August in Hong Kong. Around 15,000 people are expected to attend the event, making it the second-largest Bitcoin event in the world. This is a key indicator of Hong Kong's growing stature as a global hub for digital assets and its commitment to attracting both institutional and retail participation. Over 200 speakers will attend and participate in various Bitcoin Asia 2025 events, including Blockstream CEO Adam Back, Binance founder Chanpeng Zhao (CZ), and Balaji Srinivasan.

Policymakers, Investors, and World Leaders Will Examine Bitcoin Adoption, Regulation, and More

Regulation clarity, institutional adoption, and the future of the digital economy in Asia are all on the agenda of this event. “Bitcoin Asia 2025 will be a 15,000-person event, a historic milestone for Bitcoin in Asia. The energy, adoption, and innovation happening here make Hong Kong the perfect stage,” said David Bailey, CEO of BTC Inc., organiser of the event. The conference comes at the right time, as Asia positions itself as a leader in digital currency adoption. 

Hong Kong has put itself in the middle of this growth by making progressive policy changes.  The Hong Kong Monetary Authority and the Securities and Futures Commission have started pilot programs to test Web3 projects and digital assets.  

In April 2024, the city was one of the first places in Asia to allow spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, which brought in money from institutions around the world. The Stablecoins Ordinance, which passed in May 2025, made Hong Kong's goal of becoming a major international centre for virtual assets even stronger.

Brandon Green, Chief of Staff at BTC Inc., said, “All eyes are now turning to Bitcoin Asia to see the region's response. From massive capital market announcements to surging institutional participation, Asia is signalling that it's ready to enter the Bitcoin space race in a major way.”

Policymakers, regulators, investors, and industry leaders from across the world will come together for Bitcoin Asia 2025. Following the Hong Kong event, Bitcoin MENA will be held in Abu Dhabi in December 2025, and Bitcoin Amsterdam will follow in November 2025. In April 2026, the premier Bitcoin 2026 conference is expected to return to Las Vegas.
 

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

Further reading: Bitcoin, Hong Kong, BTC, event
Philippine Lawmaker Proposes Strategic Bitcoin Reserve to Tackle National Debt

