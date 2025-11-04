Technology News
Moto G67 Power 5G Specifications, Storage Variants Revealed Before Launch in India

We now know nearly everything about the Moto G67 Power 5G, except its price and availability.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 November 2025 13:11 IST
Moto G67 Power 5G Specifications, Storage Variants Revealed Before Launch in India

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Moto G67 Power 5G will carry a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Moto G67 Power 5G will pack a 7,000mAh battery
  • Moto G67 Power 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon chip
  • The company has yet to reveal the pricing of the phone
Moto G67 Power 5G, which is set to be the latest entrant in the company's G series, will launch in India on Wednesday. Recently, a microsite for the phone on Flipkart confirmed that it will be available via the e-commerce platform, and gave us a look at its key features. Now, the upcoming Moto G67 Power 5G has been listed on the company website in the country, revealing its storage variants, colourways, and its hardware specifications. The Moto G67 Power 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 7 series chipset, paired with a 7,000mAh battery. The handset will be offered in two storage variants and three colourways.

Moto G67 Power 5G Storage Variants, Colourways (Expected)

The Moto G67 Power 5G is now listed on the Motorola India website. The new entry reveals that the handset will be available in India in 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB configurations. It will be sold in three Pantone-curated colourways: Parachute Purple, Blue Curacao, and Cilantro.

Recently, a dedicated microsite for the Moto G67 Power 5G revealed that it will go on sale in the country via Flipkart. However, the listing on Motorola's website confirms that it will also be sold via  Motorola India's online store.

Moto G67 Power 5G Specifications, Features (Expected)

As seen on the Motorola India website, the upcoming Moto G67 Power 5G will ship with Android 15 and support dual SIMs. The handset will be equipped with a 6.7-inch LCD screen with full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 391ppi pixel density, and 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen will also support HDR10+. It will boast an 85.97 percent screen-to-body ratio. The front panel will get Corning Gorilla 7i protection. Meanwhile, the handset will offer MIL-810H military grade drop protection and an IP64-rated dust and splash resistance.

The soon-to-be-launched Moto G67 Power 5G will be powered by Qualcomm's octa core 4nm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, coupled with an Adreno GPU, 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. It will also offer up to 24GB of RAM expansion via RAM Boost. The company will promise one OS upgrade and three years of security patches.

For optics, the Moto G67 Power 5G will carry a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) Sony LYT-600 main sensor. It will also feature an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera and a “two-in-one Flicker” camera on the back. Housed inside a hole-punch cutout, the handset will also be equipped with a 32-megapixel (f/2.2) front-facing camera. All the cameras on the phone will offer Dual Capture, Timelapse, Slow motion, and Audio Zoom. It will be capable of full-HD videos at 30fps.

The list of onboard sensors will include a fingerprint scanner, a proximity sensor, an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, a gyroscope, a SAR sensor, and an e-compass. The stereo-speaker unit will support Dolby Atmos and Google's Gemini AI voice assistance.

In terms of connectivity options, the Moto G67 Power 5G will support 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and Beidou. It will pack a 7,000mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging support. The phone will measure 166.23×76.5×8.6mm in dimensions and weigh about 210g.

Dhruv Raghav
  1. Apple's iOS 26.1 Update Rolls Out With New Features, Several Security Fixes
  2. This Is How You Can Get ChatGPT Go Subscription for Free
  3. Oppo Reno 15 Appears on Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC
  4. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Said to Get a Major Design Upgrade
  5. MSI Claw Handhelds Are Getting ROG Xbox Ally's Full Screen Experience
  6. Why Bitcoin's Price Has Dropped Below $105,000
  7. Oppo Reno 15 Series Might Launch in India Next Month
  8. Red Magic 11 Pro Launched in Global Markets With Slightly Smaller Battery
  9. Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition Launch Date Revealed
  10. Samsung Galaxy A57 Spotted on Company's Test Server With This Model Number
