Technology News
English Edition

Hong Kong’s Securities Regulator Approves First Spot Solana ETF

ChinaAMC launches Solana ETF in Hong Kong, letting investors trade in yuan and dollars by October 27

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 October 2025 17:31 IST
Hong Kong’s Securities Regulator Approves First Spot Solana ETF

Photo Credit: Unsplash/GuerrillaBuzz

Solana’s new Hong Kong ETF will trade in both yuan and US dollars starting October 27

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Solana ETF to trade in multiple currencies with 100-share units
  • Management and custody fees are capped at 1.99 percent annual
  • SOL token now has a Chinese name, “Solala”
Advertisement

Hong Kong's securities regulator has approved its first spot Solana exchange-traded fund (ETF), becoming the first Asian market to do so, ahead of the US. The China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Solana ETF will be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and adds to the city's expanding lineup of regulated crypto products. The approval strengthens Hong Kong's position as a major regional centre for innovation and digital assets, and comes after the Securities and Futures Commission previously authorised spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. 

Solana ETF Broadens Investor Access Beyond Bitcoin, Ethereum

The ChinaAMC Solana ETF will be offered in both Chinese yuan and US dollar counters, and each trading unit will consist of 100 shares. The minimum investment is about $100 (roughly Rs. 8,800). The fund is expected to begin trading on October 27. OSL Digital Securities will serve as sub-custodian, and OSL Exchange will run the online asset trading platform. 

The Solana ETF expands investor access to digital assets beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, strengthening Hong Kong's regulated crypto market and offering a new route for both retail and institutional participants to gain exposure to Solana.

The report by ChinaAMC further added that the fund carries a management fee of 0.99 percent, and custody and administrative fees are capped at 1 percent of the sub-fund's net asset value, giving an estimated annual expense ratio of about 1.99 percent. The ETF provides direct exposure to Solana's market performance without investors holding the token themselves. 

As per CoinGecko, Solana's native token (SOL) has a capitalisation of more than $102 billion (roughly Rs. 8,78,800 crore), making it one of the top cryptocurrencies by market value at the moment. This week, Solana revealed on social media that SOL will be known as “Solala” in Chinese.

Hong Kong's move builds on the SFC's earlier approvals of spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, a development that was hailed by parts of India's Web3 community as a landmark decision for Asia. Spot Solana ETFs are also allowed in other jurisdictions, such as Kazakhstan, Canada, and Brazil. 

Industry experts such as Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan note that Solana's speed, throughput, and transaction finality could make it a preferred blockchain for stablecoins. He describes Solana as "the new Wall Street," highlighting its potential to become the preferred blockchain for traditional financial markets.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Solana, ETFs, crypto news, Hong Kong
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
Google Photos Is Reportedly Working on a Feature That Turns You Into a Meme

Related Stories

Hong Kong’s Securities Regulator Approves First Spot Solana ETF
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi K90 Pro Max, Redmi K90 Launched With Bose Audio: See Price, Features
  2. Vivo X300 Series Surfaces on BIS Website, Could Launch in India Soon
  3. OnePlus Tipped to Launch New Smartphone With This Upcoming Qualcomm Chip
  4. Here's Why the OnePlus 15 Won't Sport a 2K Resolution Display
  5. Here's When the Vivo X300 Pro and Vivo X300 Could Launch in India
  6. Apple Might Be Working on Three New Smartphones Including an iPhone Flip
  7. iQOO 15 Microsite Confirms Availability on Amazon Ahead of Launch
  8. iQOO Neo 11 Arrives on Geekbench With This Snapdragon Chipset
  9. Redmi K90, Redmi K90 Pro Max Launch Today: All You Need to Know
  10. OnePlus Ace 6 Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of China Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. UK FCA Cracks Down on Crypto Firms, Hundreds of Exchanges Receive Warnings
  2. Honor Magic 8 Lite Key Specifications Revealed via Product Listings, Could Launch Soon
  3. Hong Kong’s Securities Regulator Approves First Spot Solana ETF
  4. Google Photos Is Reportedly Working on a Feature That Turns You Into a Meme
  5. Apple Said to Plan Launch of Foldable iPhone, Bezel-Less iPhone and iPhone Flip
  6. Redmi K90 Pro Max Launched With Bose Audio, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Alongside Redmi K90: Price, Specifications
  7. Xbox Game Pass Wave 2 Titles for October Announced: The Outer Worlds 2, PowerWash Simular 2 and More
  8. Vivo X300 Pro, Vivo X300 India Launch Timeline Leaked: Expected Specifications, Features
  9. Samsung Delays Launch of Flagship Galaxy S26 Series, Tipster Claims
  10. Spotify Acknowledges Issue Causing Frequent App Crashes on Samsung and Pixel Phones
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »