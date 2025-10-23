Hong Kong's securities regulator has approved its first spot Solana exchange-traded fund (ETF), becoming the first Asian market to do so, ahead of the US. The China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Solana ETF will be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and adds to the city's expanding lineup of regulated crypto products. The approval strengthens Hong Kong's position as a major regional centre for innovation and digital assets, and comes after the Securities and Futures Commission previously authorised spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs.

Solana ETF Broadens Investor Access Beyond Bitcoin, Ethereum

The ChinaAMC Solana ETF will be offered in both Chinese yuan and US dollar counters, and each trading unit will consist of 100 shares. The minimum investment is about $100 (roughly Rs. 8,800). The fund is expected to begin trading on October 27. OSL Digital Securities will serve as sub-custodian, and OSL Exchange will run the online asset trading platform.

The Solana ETF expands investor access to digital assets beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, strengthening Hong Kong's regulated crypto market and offering a new route for both retail and institutional participants to gain exposure to Solana.

The report by ChinaAMC further added that the fund carries a management fee of 0.99 percent, and custody and administrative fees are capped at 1 percent of the sub-fund's net asset value, giving an estimated annual expense ratio of about 1.99 percent. The ETF provides direct exposure to Solana's market performance without investors holding the token themselves.

As per CoinGecko, Solana's native token (SOL) has a capitalisation of more than $102 billion (roughly Rs. 8,78,800 crore), making it one of the top cryptocurrencies by market value at the moment. This week, Solana revealed on social media that SOL will be known as “Solala” in Chinese.

Hong Kong's move builds on the SFC's earlier approvals of spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, a development that was hailed by parts of India's Web3 community as a landmark decision for Asia. Spot Solana ETFs are also allowed in other jurisdictions, such as Kazakhstan, Canada, and Brazil.

Industry experts such as Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan note that Solana's speed, throughput, and transaction finality could make it a preferred blockchain for stablecoins. He describes Solana as "the new Wall Street," highlighting its potential to become the preferred blockchain for traditional financial markets.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.