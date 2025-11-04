Technology News
English Edition

Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders to Release on OTT Soon: Everything You Need to Know

Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders is an upcoming Netflix crime-thriller movie that is soon to be released. It stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 November 2025 15:49 IST
Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders to Release on OTT Soon: Everything You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Netflix

Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders is an upcoming Netflix that is soon to be released.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders is an upcoming crime thriller movie
  • It stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role
  • Streaming begins on Netflix, soon
Advertisement

Directed by Honey Trehan, Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders is an upcoming crime thriller movie that marks the comeback of Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Inspector Jatil. This movie is a follow-up to the first part, Raat Akeli Hai, which was released in 2020; however, there is no direct relevance to it being a sequel. This film revolves around a cold-blooded murder that takes place within a powerful family. As the investigation begins, some of the hidden secrets will be uncovered.

When and Where to Watch Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders

Netflix has recently made an announcement about this upcoming crime thriller film. The release date has not yet been declared.

Official Trailer and Plot of Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders

Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role, Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, will revolve around a chilling case of cold-blooded murder that occurs in a powerful and influential family. As Inspector Jatil Yadav (Played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui) embarks on an investigation of this gripping case, he will uncover buried and dark secrets of the family. This time, the stakes will be higher and the case will be complex than ever. Inspector Jatil will have to confront the consequences. What unfolds later will stun the viewers.

Cast and Crew of Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders

Written by Smita Singh, this crime-thriller movie stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role, accompanied by Radhika Apte, Sanjay Kapoor, Deepti Naval, Chitrangada Singh, and others. The production has been done by the RSVP and MacGuffin Pictures, with Ronnie Screwvala, Trehan, and Abhishek Chaubey.

Reception of Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders

The film is yet to be released on the digital screens; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: raat akeli hai movie, Netflix, crime thriller film, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Microsoft is Rolling Out ROG Xbox Ally's Xbox Full Screen Experience on MSI Claw Handhelds
Moto G67 Power 5G Specifications, Storage Variants Revealed Before Launch in India
Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders to Release on OTT Soon: Everything You Need to Know
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. This Is How You Can Get ChatGPT Go Subscription for Free
  2. Vivo X300 Ultra Features Leaked; May Arrive With This Snapdragon Chip
  3. Moto G67 Power 5G Specifications Revealed: See Storage Variants, Features
  4. Apple's iOS 26.1 Update Rolls Out With New Features, Several Security Fixes
  5. Vivo Y500 Pro Launch Date, Key Features Confirmed Ahead of Launch
  6. Oppo Reno 15 Appears on Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC
  7. Poco F8 Pro, F8 Ultra Set for Global Launch 'Really Soon', Tipster Claims
  8. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Said to Get a Major Design Upgrade
  9. Samsung Galaxy A57 Spotted on Company's Test Server With This Model Number
  10. Lava Agni 4 Confirmed to Feature Aluminium Frame, New Dedicated Button
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Price Hike Likely Due to Rising Price of Key Components: Report
  2. Hong Kong Unveils Fintech 2030 Strategy to Accelerate AI, RWA Tokenisation
  3. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders to Release on OTT Soon: Everything You Need to Know
  4. OpenAI Faces Backlash from Studio Ghibli, Bandai Namco Over AI-Generated Anime Videos
  5. OnePlus Ace 6 Pro Max Retail Box Leak Hints at Imminent Launch, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC
  6. Nintendo Switch 2 Crosses 10 Million Units Sold, Nintendo Hikes Full-Year Sales Forecast
  7. Vivo X300 Ultra Tipped to Launch With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chip, 200-Megapixel Cameras
  8. WhatsApp Might Soon Let You Call Other Users By Typing Their Username
  9. Lava Agni 4 Confirmed to Feature Aluminium Frame, Design Teased Ahead of India Launch
  10. Grab Superapp Says AI Models Struggle to Understand Asian Languages
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »