Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders to Release on OTT Soon: Everything You Need to Know

Directed by Honey Trehan, Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders is an upcoming crime thriller movie that marks the comeback of Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Inspector Jatil. This movie is a follow-up to the first part, Raat Akeli Hai, which was released in 2020; however, there is no direct relevance to it being a sequel. This film revolves around a cold-blooded murder that takes place within a powerful family. As the investigation begins, some of the hidden secrets will be uncovered.

When and Where to Watch Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders

Netflix has recently made an announcement about this upcoming crime thriller film. The release date has not yet been declared.

Official Trailer and Plot of Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders

Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role, Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, will revolve around a chilling case of cold-blooded murder that occurs in a powerful and influential family. As Inspector Jatil Yadav (Played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui) embarks on an investigation of this gripping case, he will uncover buried and dark secrets of the family. This time, the stakes will be higher and the case will be complex than ever. Inspector Jatil will have to confront the consequences. What unfolds later will stun the viewers.

Cast and Crew of Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders

Written by Smita Singh, this crime-thriller movie stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role, accompanied by Radhika Apte, Sanjay Kapoor, Deepti Naval, Chitrangada Singh, and others. The production has been done by the RSVP and MacGuffin Pictures, with Ronnie Screwvala, Trehan, and Abhishek Chaubey.

Reception of Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders

The film is yet to be released on the digital screens; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.